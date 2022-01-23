Tulsa men unable to hold off visiting Memphis

“We did a good job on Bates, but (Tyler) Harris got loose,” Haith said.

Harris sparked Memphis’ swing, scoring a quick eight points during the opening minutes of the second half, the last three from a stellar step-back 3-pointer over a Hurricane defender.

Harris also provided a transition assist to Bates that put the Tigers, minutes earlier trailing by 15, down by two for the first time since the 9:55 mark of the first half.

“I thought when we had control of the game… we had really, really some possessions on offense and defense,” Haith said, “where we took terrible shots, and on defense we had no intensity on that end of the floor.”

The Hurricane paced the Tigers for a few minutes until Malcolm Dandridge’s layup snapped the stalemate, giving Memphis the lead for the first time since the second minute of the game, this time permanently.

The Tigers carried that momentum to a seven-point lead with four minutes to go.