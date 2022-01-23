Tulsa men unable to hold off visiting Memphis

Behind a 22-point swing during the second half, Memphis defeated Tulsa 83-81 Sunday afternoon at the Reynolds Center, keeping the Golden Hurricane winless in conference play.
“It’s just really disappointing, just really, really disappointing,” said a somber Tulsa coach Frank Haith after the loss. “At times, we don’t know how to win when we have a lead. We have some selfish things within our team, and it shows big-time.”
Tulsa (6-11, 0-6 AAC) led by as many as 15 points early in the second half as the Hurricane found success in numerous categories, perhaps none more apparent than free-throw shooting. The Hurricane shot 14-of-17 in the first half after averaging fewer than 14 free-throw attempts headed into the game.
Haith was not as pleased with the whistles in the second half, but he bucked no responsibility in the loss.
“There were definitely plays that I thought we probably got fouled on, the same plays during the second half,” Haith said. “But you still gotta adjust… so that didn’t affect the outcome of the game. We undid ourselves.”
Without two of its three leading scorers, small forward Emoni Bates was presumably Memphis’ go-to scoring option Sunday, but the Hurricane did a fine job by Haith’s standards limiting the 6-foot-9 preseason Naismith Award watchlist forward as Bates shot 0-6 in the first half.
“We did a good job on Bates, but (Tyler) Harris got loose,” Haith said.
Harris sparked Memphis’ swing, scoring a quick eight points during the opening minutes of the second half, the last three from a stellar step-back 3-pointer over a Hurricane defender.
Harris also provided a transition assist to Bates that put the Tigers, minutes earlier trailing by 15, down by two for the first time since the 9:55 mark of the first half.
“I thought when we had control of the game… we had really, really some possessions on offense and defense,” Haith said, “where we took terrible shots, and on defense we had no intensity on that end of the floor.”
The Hurricane paced the Tigers for a few minutes until Malcolm Dandridge’s layup snapped the stalemate, giving Memphis the lead for the first time since the second minute of the game, this time permanently.
The Tigers carried that momentum to a seven-point lead with four minutes to go.
“I thought, for the most part (our attitude) was okay,” Haith said, “but we bowed our backs, we got back in it and obviously had a shot at the end, but it was our undoing that stretched their momentum. They were making their runs, we just didn’t get stops.”
A late spark by Darien Jackson, who scored six points in the last three minutes, gave Tulsa life, and a Sam Griffin steal and fast-break layup put Tulsa down 82-80 with 57.8 seconds left.
Jackson came up with a defensive rebound on the subsequent Memphis possession and drew a foul. He knocked down the first free-throw but missed the second to put Tulsa down by one.
After Memphis hit the second free throw on its next chance at the line, Tulsa tried to run a set with 24 seconds remaining, but the Hurricane failed to get off a shot as the clock expired on the two-point loss.
Harris led all scorers with 24 points, while Josh Minnot shot 10-of-10 from the free-throw line to an 18-point game for Memphis.
Jeriah Horne led all Hurricane players with 19 points, hitting 16 free throws on 18 attempts. Jackson scored 15, Griffin had 13 and LaDavius Draine scored 12 points for Tulsa.
Tulsa travels to New Orleans to take on Tulane at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
MEMPHIS 83, TULSA 81
MEMPHIS (10-8, 4-4): Bates 3-10 0-0 7, Dandridge 4-4 1-4 9, Lomax 2-7 4-6 8, Quinones 3-6 0-0 9, Timberlake 3-6 0-0 6, Harris 8-13 2-2 24, Minott 4-8 10-10 18, C.Lawson 1-1 0-3 2, Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-55 17-25 83.
TULSA (6-11, 0-6): Horne 1-5 16-18 19, Konstantynovskyi 1-3 4-4 6, Draine 4-7 0-0 12, Jackson 5-11 3-4 15, Pritchard 0-1 0-0 0, Griffin 5-11 1-2 13, Haywood 1-1 0-0 3, Dalger 3-5 1-3 7, Idowu 3-3 0-0 6. Totals 23-47 25-31 81.
Halftime: Tulsa 46-33. 3-Point Goals: Memphis 10-23 (Harris 6-10, Quinones 3-4, Bates 1-6, Minott 0-1, Lomax 0-2), Tulsa 10-20 (Draine 4-6, Griffin 2-4, Jackson 2-5, Haywood 1-1, Horne 1-3, Dalger 0-1). Fouled Out: Idowu. Rebounds: Memphis 23 (Minott 9), Tulsa 31 (Horne 7). Assists: Memphis 16 (Lomax 7), Tulsa 16 (Pritchard 4). Total Fouls: Memphis 25, Tulsa 20. A: 3,524 (8,355).