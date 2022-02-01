Tulsa men surrender halftime lead in Wichita

Tulsa's men took their eighth loss in the past nine games Tuesday night at Wichita State.
The Shockers, who trailed 30-29 at halftime after a Sam Griffin jumper to end the period, rallied to a 58-48 win, outscoring the Hurricane 29-18 during the second half.
The Hurricane shot 5-19 from the field and 6-14 from the free throw line during the second half.
Griffin led the Hurricane with 17 points on 7-19 shooting from the field.
The loss extended Tulsa's drought in Wichita, where the Hurricane has not won since 2001.
TU plays at Temple at 1 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia.
Wichita St. 58, Tulsa 48
Tulsa;30;18;—;48
Wichita St.;29;29;—;58
TULSA (7-13): Horne 1-11 0-1 2, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 0-0 0, Draine 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 7-19 2-3 17, D.Jackson 1-4 1-4 3, Dalger 3-5 1-1 8, Haywood 1-4 0-0 3, Idowu 0-1 3-4 3, Pritchard 1-3 0-1 2, Ster.Gaston-Chapman 1-1 3-4 6, Seals 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 10-18 48.
WICHITA ST. (11-8): Pleasant 1-3 0-0 2, Udeze 3-7 3-4 9, Dennis 2-11 2-4 8, Etienne 3-11 1-2 10, Porter 0-4 2-2 2, C.Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Council 4-7 3-4 11, Grant 2-6 0-0 5, Pohto 3-6 1-2 8, Jenkins 1-2 0-1 3. Totals 19-59 12-19 58.
Halftime: Tulsa 30-29. 3-Point Goals: Tulsa 4-18 (Ster.Gaston-Chapman 1-1, Dalger 1-2, Haywood 1-3, Griffin 1-7, Draine 0-1, D.Jackson 0-1, Horne 0-3), Wichita St. 8-28 (Etienne 3-8, Dennis 2-8, Grant 1-2, Jenkins 1-2, Pohto 1-2, Council 0-2, C.Jackson 0-2, Porter 0-2). Rebounds: Tulsa 34 (Idowu 8), Wichita St. 38 (Udeze 8). Assists_Tulsa 5 (Horne, Griffin, D.Jackson, Dalger, Haywood 1), Wichita St. 10 (Porter 3). Total Fouls: Tulsa 16, Wichita St. 16. A: 8,132 (10,506).