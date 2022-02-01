Tulsa men surrender halftime lead in Wichita

Tulsa's men took their eighth loss in the past nine games Tuesday night at Wichita State.

The Shockers, who trailed 30-29 at halftime after a Sam Griffin jumper to end the period, rallied to a 58-48 win, outscoring the Hurricane 29-18 during the second half.

The Hurricane shot 5-19 from the field and 6-14 from the free throw line during the second half.

Griffin led the Hurricane with 17 points on 7-19 shooting from the field.

The loss extended Tulsa's drought in Wichita, where the Hurricane has not won since 2001.

TU plays at Temple at 1 p.m. Saturday in Philadelphia.

Wichita St. 58, Tulsa 48

Tulsa;30;18;—;48

Wichita St.;29;29;—;58

TULSA (7-13): Horne 1-11 0-1 2, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 0-0 0, Draine 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 7-19 2-3 17, D.Jackson 1-4 1-4 3, Dalger 3-5 1-1 8, Haywood 1-4 0-0 3, Idowu 0-1 3-4 3, Pritchard 1-3 0-1 2, Ster.Gaston-Chapman 1-1 3-4 6, Seals 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-52 10-18 48.