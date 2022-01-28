 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa men seek first conference win against South Florida
TU men's basketball

Tulsa men seek first conference win against South Florida

  • Updated
South Florida at Tulsa

7 p.m. Saturday, Donald W. Reynolds Center

Records: South Florida 6-12, 1-5 American, Tulsa 6-12, 0-7

Stream: ESPN+

Three storylines

History on TU's side: The Golden Hurricane boasts an all-time 10-0 record against the Bulls: 5-0 at home, 5-0 on the road. In their last meeting, the Hurricane defeated South Florida on the road 61-51 on Jan. 6, 2021.

Searching for first conference win: TU has yet to win a conference game, suffering losses to Memphis on Sunday and Tulane on Wednesday. The Hurricane are 0-7 in the American Athletic Conference.

Scouting the Bulls: South Florida shoots a league-low 38.5% from the field and 25.1% from 3-point range, but the Bulls are third in scoring defense, allowing 63.6 points per game. Caleb Green scores 12.1 points per game to lead the Bulls.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Tags

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

