Tulsa men seek first conference win against South Florida

South Florida at Tulsa
7 p.m. Saturday, Donald W. Reynolds Center
Records: South Florida 6-12, 1-5 American, Tulsa 6-12, 0-7
Stream: ESPN+
Three storylines
History on TU's side: The Golden Hurricane boasts an all-time 10-0 record against the Bulls: 5-0 at home, 5-0 on the road. In their last meeting, the Hurricane defeated South Florida on the road 61-51 on Jan. 6, 2021.
Searching for first conference win: TU has yet to win a conference game, suffering losses to Memphis on Sunday and Tulane on Wednesday. The Hurricane are 0-7 in the American Athletic Conference.
Scouting the Bulls: South Florida shoots a league-low 38.5% from the field and 25.1% from 3-point range, but the Bulls are third in scoring defense, allowing 63.6 points per game. Caleb Green scores 12.1 points per game to lead the Bulls.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Copy Editor
I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.