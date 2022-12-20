Tulsa men on road for final non-conference matchup against Loyola Marymount

Following a four-game homestand in which they lost the first two but won the last two, the University of Tulsa men head out on the road for their final non-conference contest on Wednesday night against Loyola Marymount.

Following a five-game losing streak, Tulsa’s last two victories, including a 66-51 triumph Friday night at the Reynolds Center over Mississippi Valley State, have boosted the team’s confidence, as they start to see some of the things they’ve been working on in practice with coach Eric Konkol pay off in the games.

One of the keys was for TU (4-6) to be able to pull away in a close game, taking the lead down the stretch and then finishing it with the victory — which they successfully pulled off in both the win over Central Michigan on Dec. 10 and against Mississippi Valley State on Friday.

“The key was that Coach Konkol has been stressing consistency a lot, so from the moment we come out, we’ve got to be consistent, so that’s what we’ve got to do,” said guard Brandon Betson, who topped the Golden Hurricane with 15 points Friday night. “We’re working on it every day, we’re getting better at it every day. In that second half, we came together as a team, and were like, ‘Let’s try to get this, let’s try to put this away, do what we need to do, do the things that the coaching staff is asking us.’”

Loyola Marymount (9-4), which plays in the West Coast Conference (WCC) has won three of its last four games and is led by Cam Shelton, who is averaging 18.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. Keli Leaupepe is also formidable, averaging 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Pritchard emergence: Guard Anthony Pritchard enjoyed a strong performance Friday night against Mississippi Valley State, matching his career-high with 13 points, while also contributing three rebounds, four assists and two steals.

The local product from Webster High School was a physical presence and had six points during the crucial 15-1 Tulsa second-half run that broke open a close game.

“There was a moment in the second half where AP really took it upon himself to get close to the basket,” Konkol said. “There was a couple where we call Barkleys, where he dribbles it and turns his body and just keeps angling and pressing for position and got right to the goal, had a little turn on the baseline too.

“It’s something that we’ve worked on, even through the summer, and we’ve used the example of Jalen Brunson (the former Villanova player now with the New York Knicks), the way he plays, how he played in college, how he plays in the NBA, just using a very physical body, and AP has got a physicality about him, and then using his body to angle and try to take the ball to the basket, because we’re searching for ways to score the basket around the goal.”

Rebounding: Tulsa has outrebounded its opponent just twice this season, with the second time coming in the Central Michigan game, by a 34-33 margin. In the last one against Mississippi Valley State, TU lost the battle of the boards 39-28. So that is still an area the Golden Hurricane are working to improve.

Free throws: Tulsa took just six free throw attempts in the last game, making two of them. That marked the third time this season that the Hurricane has attempted six-or-fewer free throws, and the fourth time that they have shot 50 percent or worse from the line. Still, overall on the season, TU is shooting 67.4 percent on free throws.

Tulsa at Loyola Marymount

Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles

Wednesday, 9 p.m.

TV: WCC Network

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 4-6, Loyola Marymount 9-4

Last Meeting: Dec. 7, 2021 (Loyola Marymount 60, at Tulsa 55)

All-time series: Tulsa leads 4-1

By the Numbers

5 – 3-pointers made by Brandon Betson in the last game, on eight attempts

6 – field goals made by Anthony Pritchard in the previous contest, a career-high

42.9 – percentage of 3-pointers made by Tulsa in the second half against Mississippi Valley State, on 6-of-14 shooting

6 – rebounds for Sterling Gaston-Chapman in the last game, a team-high – also includes a team-best four offensive boards

47.4 – percentage of shots made by TU in the game overall Friday night, their third-best percentage of the season