Tulsa men lose 76-67 at UCF

Brandon Mahan had 17 points on 5-for-6 3-point shooting Monday night as Central Florida defeated Tulsa 76-67 in Orlando, Florida.

Jeriah Horne had 18 points for the Golden Hurricane (8-16 overall, 2-11 American Athletic Conference), who were unable to take advantage of any momentum gained from Saturday night's home win over Cincinnati. Darien Jackson added 16 points for TU, and Anthony Pritchard had 11 points.

Tulsa trailed 41-30 at halftime, but closed to within five (49-44) in the first four minutes of the second half. UCF promptly scored the next seven points, though, pushing the lead to 56-44. The Hurricane could get no closer than eight points the rest of the way.

TU shot 52% overall (13-for-25) from the field in the second half, but was just 2-for-7 (28.6%) from 3-point range in the last 20 minutes and 6-for-19 (31.6%) from deep on the night.

Darius Johnson had 14 points for Central Florida (15-8, 7-6 AAC). Darin Green Jr. added 11 points and Perry had six rebounds and five steals to go with his 12 points.