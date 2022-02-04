Tulsa men look to rebound at Temple

Tulsa at Temple

1 p.m. Saturday, Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

Records: Tulsa 7-13, 1-8 American; Temple 12-7, 5-3

ESPN+, KXBL- 99.5

Three storylines

Last time: TU took the Owls to the wire in Tulsa, in a 69-64 battle Jan. 12. Temple, which is fourth in the conference at 5-3, particularly struggled to defend LaDavius Draine, who shot 4-4 from the 3-point line and gathered three steals.

History on TU's side: All-time, TU has an 11-5 series record against Temple and is .500 against the Owls in Philadelphia.

Scouting the Owls: Damian Dunn leads Temple in scoring with 15.9 points per game and had 26 against TU on Jan. 12. Jeremiah Williams, who had 14 points last time against the Golden Hurricane, averages 9.9 points a game.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

