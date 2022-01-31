Tulsa men look for win in Wichita

Tulsa at Wichita State
8 p.m. Tuesday
Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.
TV: ESPNU
Records: Tulsa 7-12, 1-7 American; Wichita St. 10-8, 1-5
Three storylines
Gaining traction: TU secured its first conference win Saturday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak in a 76-45 win over South Florida. Head coach Frank Haith said after the win his Hurricane will look to perform as well defensively on the road.
Thicker than water: Tuesday's matchup will feature a brother brawl between TU's Sterling Gaston-Chapman, a native of Wichita, and Steele Gaston-Chapman, a walk-on for the Shockers who spent one season at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, before transferring to Wichita State.
Scouting the Shockers: Wichita State lost to Tulane by one Saturday afternoon after giving up 19 turnovers to the Green Wave. Like TU, Wichita State has won one conference game, an 84-79 victory over Central Florida on Wednesday. Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers with 14.7 points-per-game. He's trailed by Morris Udeze with 11.2 points and Ricky Council IV with 10.8.