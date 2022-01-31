 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa men look for win in Wichita
Tulsa men look for win in Wichita
Tulsa men's basketball

Tulsa men look for win in Wichita

  • Updated
Tulsa at Wichita State

8 p.m. Tuesday

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.

TV: ESPNU

Records: Tulsa 7-12, 1-7 American; Wichita St. 10-8, 1-5

Three storylines

Gaining traction: TU secured its first conference win Saturday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak in a 76-45 win over South Florida. Head coach Frank Haith said after the win his Hurricane will look to perform as well defensively on the road.

Thicker than water: Tuesday's matchup will feature a brother brawl between TU's Sterling Gaston-Chapman, a native of Wichita, and Steele Gaston-Chapman, a walk-on for the Shockers who spent one season at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, before transferring to Wichita State.

Scouting the Shockers: Wichita State lost to Tulane by one Saturday afternoon after giving up 19 turnovers to the Green Wave. Like TU, Wichita State has won one conference game, an 84-79 victory over Central Florida on Wednesday. Tyson Etienne leads the Shockers with 14.7 points-per-game. He's trailed by Morris Udeze with 11.2 points and Ricky Council IV with 10.8.

Get to know our new TU, ORU beat writer

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

