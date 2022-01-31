Tulsa men look for win in Wichita

Tulsa at Wichita State

8 p.m. Tuesday

Charles Koch Arena, Wichita, Kan.

TV: ESPNU

Records: Tulsa 7-12, 1-7 American; Wichita St. 10-8, 1-5

Three storylines

Gaining traction: TU secured its first conference win Saturday night, snapping a seven-game losing streak in a 76-45 win over South Florida. Head coach Frank Haith said after the win his Hurricane will look to perform as well defensively on the road.

Thicker than water: Tuesday's matchup will feature a brother brawl between TU's Sterling Gaston-Chapman, a native of Wichita, and Steele Gaston-Chapman, a walk-on for the Shockers who spent one season at Southwestern College in Winfield, Kansas, before transferring to Wichita State.