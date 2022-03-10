Tulsa men knock off Wichita State in first round of AAC Tournament

Sam Griffin scored 21 points as 10th-seeded Tulsa beat seventh-seeded Wichita State 73-67 in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Darien Jackson added 20 points for the Golden Hurricane. Jackson also had 10 rebounds.

The Hurricane (11-19) advance to Friday's quarterfinals, where they will face No. 2 seed SMU in a 6 p.m. tipoff.

TU broke open a close game late in the first half to take a 34-24 halftime lead.

Jeriah Horne had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Tulsa. Rey Idowu added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Ricky Council IV had 19 points for the Shockers (15-13). Tyson Etienne added 14 points. Qua Grant had 13 points.

In other AAC first-round play on Thursday, No. 8 seed Cincinnati topped No. 9 seed East Carolina 74-63. Cincinnati will face top-seeded Houston at noon on Friday.

TULSA 73, WICHITA STATE 67

TULSA (11-19): Horne 6-11 2-4 17, Idowu 4-7 2-7 10, Griffin 5-15 8-9 21, Haywood 1-4 0-0 2, D.Jackson 8-14 3-4 20, Konstantynovskyi 0-1 1-2 1, Draine 0-0 2-2 2, Ster.Gaston-Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Dalger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 18-28 73.

WICHITA ST. (15-13): Pleasant 0-0 0-0 0, Udeze 1-4 2-2 4, Council 5-12 7-7 19, Dennis 3-8 3-5 10, Etienne 5-16 2-2 14, Grant 5-12 1-1 13, C.Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Pohto 1-3 1-2 3, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-60 16-19 67.

Halftime: Tulsa 34-24. 3-Point Goals: Tulsa 7-20 (Horne 3-4, Griffin 3-10, D.Jackson 1-4, Ster.Gaston-Chapman 0-1, Haywood 0-1), Wichita St. 7-26 (Council 2-5, Grant 2-6, Etienne 2-8, Dennis 1-5, C.Jackson 0-2). Fouled Out: Idowu, Etienne. Rebounds: Tulsa 36 (Horne 10), Wichita St. 34 (Udeze, Dennis 6). Assists: Tulsa 10 (Horne, Idowu, Haywood, D.Jackson 2), Wichita St. 10 (Etienne 5). Total Fouls: Tulsa 16, Wichita St. 20.