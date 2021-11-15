Tulsa men hold off Oregon State for 64-58 home victory

For a second game in a row, the University of Tulsa had a two-point lead with less than a minute to go.

After a narrow defeat Saturday against Air Force, the Hurricane made the winning plays down the stretch of Monday night’s meeting with Oregon State at the Reynolds Center to prevail 64-58 against a team that advanced to the Elite Eight last year.

“I thought we grew today,” coach Frank Haith said. “We scrapped it out on the defensive end and that was the difference. We didn’t have those types of plays the other night against Air Force.”

With 47.2 seconds left, TU went inside to Rey Idowu, who was fouled and hit both free throws. The Beavers missed a 3-pointer on the other end and Darien Jackson made two free throws after securing the rebound.

When Oregon State missed again on its last possession, Jeriah Horne pulled down the rebound and shouted in celebration as time expired. He scored a team-high 17 points and added 10 rebounds.

“That was a great win,” Haith said. “Winning tight, close games just bodes well for you as the season progresses because we’re going to be in a lot of those.”