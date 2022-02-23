Tulsa men handled in Dallas, drop to 3-12 in AAC

Southern Methodist's 75-61 win Wednesday night in Dallas gave Tulsa its 12th conference loss for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

A 27-8 SMU run to open the second half doomed TU, which had trailed by three at the break after stringing together a couple brief scoring runs during the first half.

Jeriah Horne, who led the Hurricane with 24 points, nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10:59 to go in the first period, establishing TU's first lead at 16-13. The Mustangs soon regained and never again surrendered the lead.

Kendric Davis scored 17 points and contributed 7 assists, leading the Mustangs in both categories.

The Golden Hurricane closes their road schedule at 3 p.m. Saturday at East Carolina.

SMU 75, TULSA 61

TULSA (9-16): Horne 8-14 3-3 24, Idowu 1-2 1-2 3, Griffin 2-12 0-0 5, Jackson 1-4 1-2 4, Pritchard 3-7 1-1 7, Haywood 0-2 2-2 2, Draine 1-4 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 4-4 4, Konstantynovskyi 2-3 0-0 4, Gaston-Chapman 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 20-55 13-15 61.