Tulsa men handled in Dallas, drop to 3-12 in AAC
Men: SMU 75, Tulsa 61

Tulsa men handled in Dallas, drop to 3-12 in AAC

  • Updated
Southern Methodist's 75-61 win Wednesday night in Dallas gave Tulsa its 12th conference loss for the first time since the 2004-05 season.

A 27-8 SMU run to open the second half doomed TU, which had trailed by three at the break after stringing together a couple brief scoring runs during the first half.

Jeriah Horne, who led the Hurricane with 24 points, nailed a go-ahead 3-pointer with 10:59 to go in the first period, establishing TU's first lead at 16-13. The Mustangs soon regained and never again surrendered the lead.

Kendric Davis scored 17 points and contributed 7 assists, leading the Mustangs in both categories.

The Golden Hurricane closes their road schedule at 3 p.m. Saturday at East Carolina.

SMU 75, TULSA 61

TULSA (9-16): Horne 8-14 3-3 24, Idowu 1-2 1-2 3, Griffin 2-12 0-0 5, Jackson 1-4 1-2 4, Pritchard 3-7 1-1 7, Haywood 0-2 2-2 2, Draine 1-4 0-0 3, Dalger 0-4 4-4 4, Konstantynovskyi 2-3 0-0 4, Gaston-Chapman 2-3 1-1 5. Totals 20-55 13-15 61.

SMU (20-6): Ma.Weathers 6-9 0-0 14, Bandoumel 4-9 2-2 14, Davis 5-12 7-9 17, Nutall 2-4 0-0 6, Mi.Weathers 4-9 3-4 11, Todorovic 3-6 0-0 9, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Phelps 1-3 0-0 2, Clark 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-53 12-15 75.

Halftime: SMU 30-27. 3-Point Goals: Tulsa 8-22 (Horne 5-7, Jackson 1-3, Draine 1-4, Griffin 1-6, Dalger 0-1, Haywood 0-1), SMU 11-29 (Bandoumel 4-9, Todorovic 3-5, Ma.Weathers 2-2, Nutall 2-4, Mi.Weathers 0-3, Davis 0-6). Rebounds: Tulsa 24 (Horne 5), SMU 35 (Ma.Weathers 13). Assists: Tulsa 13 (Horne 4), SMU 18 (Davis 7). Total Fouls: Tulsa 15, SMU 13.

