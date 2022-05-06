 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NCAA MEN'S TENNIS

Tulsa men fall to Texas A&M in first round of NCAA tennis tournament

Kody Pearson_5

Tulsa's Kody Pearson reacts after a point during his match against Texas A&M's Noah Schachter in the teams' first-round match of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Waco, Texas.

 Jerry Larson

The Tulsa men’s tennis team forced third sets in four of the six singles matches, but eventually fell 4-1 to No. 25 Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Waco, Texas.

The Golden Hurricane finish the season 15-12.

After winning the doubles point, the Aggies claimed consecutive victories at No. 2 and No. 3 singles to take a 3-0 advantage.

Tulsa continued to battle, as Kody Pearson and Adham Gaber climbed back to force a third set after dropping their opening sets. Meanwhile, Callum Gale and Connor Di Marco, who each won their first sets 7-5, also were headed for third sets.

Gale rolled in his third set, going up 3-0 before winning 6-2 to give Tulsa its lone point of the match with a victory at No. 6 singles.

Gaber, who forced a third-set tiebreaker after being down 4-5, was edged by Texas A&M’s Giulio Perego 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Tulsa’s season comes to an end as a team, but Pearson will represent the Hurricane at the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship, starting on May 23 in Champaign, Illinois. 

TEXAS A&M 4, TULSA 1

Singles: 1. Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Kody Pearson (TLS) 6-3, 4-6, 4-4, unfinished. 2. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Stefan Hampe (TLS) 6-0, 6-3. 3. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 6-3, 7-5. 4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Adham Gaber (TLS) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3). 5. Luke Casper (TAMU) vs. Connor Di Marco (TLS) 5-7, 7-5, 3-2, unfinished. 6. Callum Gale (TLS) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Kenner Taylor/Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TLS) 5-4, unfinished. 2. Stefan Storch/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Adham Gaber/Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 6-3. 3. Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) 6-3.

