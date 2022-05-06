Tulsa men fall to Texas A&M in first round of NCAA tennis tournament

The Tulsa men’s tennis team forced third sets in four of the six singles matches, but eventually fell 4-1 to No. 25 Texas A&M in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday in Waco, Texas.

The Golden Hurricane finish the season 15-12.

After winning the doubles point, the Aggies claimed consecutive victories at No. 2 and No. 3 singles to take a 3-0 advantage.

Tulsa continued to battle, as Kody Pearson and Adham Gaber climbed back to force a third set after dropping their opening sets. Meanwhile, Callum Gale and Connor Di Marco, who each won their first sets 7-5, also were headed for third sets.

Gale rolled in his third set, going up 3-0 before winning 6-2 to give Tulsa its lone point of the match with a victory at No. 6 singles.

Gaber, who forced a third-set tiebreaker after being down 4-5, was edged by Texas A&M’s Giulio Perego 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).

Tulsa’s season comes to an end as a team, but Pearson will represent the Hurricane at the 2022 NCAA Singles Championship, starting on May 23 in Champaign, Illinois.

TEXAS A&M 4, TULSA 1

Singles: 1. Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Kody Pearson (TLS) 6-3, 4-6, 4-4, unfinished. 2. Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Stefan Hampe (TLS) 6-0, 6-3. 3. Guido Marson (TAMU) def. Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 6-3, 7-5. 4. Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Adham Gaber (TLS) 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3). 5. Luke Casper (TAMU) vs. Connor Di Marco (TLS) 5-7, 7-5, 3-2, unfinished. 6. Callum Gale (TLS) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Doubles: 1. Kenner Taylor/Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs. Connor Di Marco/Kody Pearson (TLS) 5-4, unfinished. 2. Stefan Storch/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Adham Gaber/Ezequiel Santalla (TLS) 6-3. 3. Raphael Perot/Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Daniel Siddall/Tom Thelwall-Jones (TLS) 6-3.