Tulsa men fall to Loyola Marymount, 76-64, in final non-conference contest

In their final contest before beginning conference play, the University of Tulsa men ran into some of the same issues that had hindered them during a five-game losing streak earlier this month.

Tulsa had trouble with rebounding and saw a game that was within one possession early in the second half slip away late as Loyola Marymount emerged with a 76-64 victory Wednesday night at the Gersten Pavilion in Los Angeles.

Cam Shelton had a huge game for Loyola Marymount (10-4), scoring 24 points and adding 10 rebounds and seven assists, while Keli Leaupepe had 16 points and nine rebounds.

Sam Griffin led Tulsa (4-7) with 13 points, while Anthony Pritchard had 12 points, three rebounds and five assists, as four Golden Hurricane players reached double-digit points.

The game was tight into the early portion of the second half, featuring eight lead changes through the first half, but Loyola Marymount took control later in the second half and cruised to the big victory, holding at least a double-digit advantage throughout the final 12 minutes.

With non-conference action over, a home battle with No. 5 Houston looms next Wednesday in TU’s first AAC contest.

Tight game slips away: Tulsa used a 7-0 run to take a 32-31 lead, on Jesiah McWright’s 3-pointer, with 3:07 remaining in the opening half, but Loyola Marymount responded with a 7-0 run of its own over the next two minutes to go up 38-32 before Pritchard’s trey brought TU back to within 38-35 heading into halftime.

Griffin’s basket 3:39 into the second half pulled Tulsa to within 43-39, but Loyola Marymount reeled off a 15-4 run over the next six minutes to build up a double-digit advantage that Tulsa just couldn’t overcome.

Rebounding and physical presence: Tulsa’s ongoing issues with rebounding resurfaced again in this one, as LMU won the rebounding battle 43-30, with 16 offensive rebounds. TU has outrebounded its opponents just twice this season and has had difficulty limiting opposing teams’ offensive rebounds and that trend continued in this one.

That also led to Loyola Marymount compiling 15 assists in the game, while Tulsa managed just eight, with five of them coming from Pritchard.

More evidence of Tulsa losing the battle of physicality under the boards is this telling statistic: the Lions outscored TU in the paint by a lopsided 42-18 margin. Many of Shelton’s points came on layups under the basket and he and Leaupepe established a physical presence throughout the game.

Other contributions: In addition to Griffin and Pritchard’s offense, Tulsa received a strong performance from Bryant Selebangue, who had 10 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Betson also had 10 points off the bench, while Tim Dalger matched Selebangue for the team lead with seven rebounds.