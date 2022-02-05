Tulsa men drop 67-58 decision at Temple

Temple dominated the final minutes of regulation Saturday to claim a 67-58 victory over visiting Tulsa on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.
Curtis Haywood converted a three-point play for Tulsa to tie the game at 52 with 3:48 remaining, but the Owls outscored the Hurricane 15-6 the rest of the way.
Rey Idowu was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and scored a career-high 21 points for Tulsa, which dropped to 7-14 overall and 1-9 in the American Athletic Conference. Sam Griffin added 11 points and Jeriah Horne had 10.
Nick Jourdain had a double-double for Temple (13-7, 6-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jeremiah Williams and Zach Hicks each scored 13 points and Damian Dunn had 11.
Tulsa trailed 32-21 at halftime, but the Hurricane pulled even at 40-40 on a bucket by Horne with 10:15 to play, and even held a 49-46 lead with six minutes to go, but the Owls were able to finish off the win at home.
TU is back home on Tuesday night, facing East Carolina in a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Reynolds Center.
TEMPLE 67, TULSA 58
TULSA (7-14, 1-9): Horne 4-9 2-3 10, Konstantynovskyi 0-2 0-0 0, Draine 2-4 0-0 4, Griffin 3-15 4-4 11, Jackson 3-4 0-2 6, Idowu 8-8 5-7 21, Haywood 2-5 1-1 6, Pritchard 0-3 0-0 0, Gaston-Chapman 0-0 0-0 0, Dalger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-50 12-17 58.
TEMPLE (13-7, 6-3): Jourdain 6-13 3-4 15, Parks 1-2 1-2 3, Dunn 5-13 1-2 11, White 3-8 3-5 9, Williams 5-11 2-2 13, Hicks 4-10 2-2 13, Miller 1-3 0-0 2, Tolbert 0-1 1-2 1, Ademokoya 0-0 0-0 0, Okpomo 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 25-61 13-21 67.
Halftime: Temple 32-21. 3-Point Goals: Tulsa 2-18 (Haywood 1-4, Griffin 1-8, Jackson 0-1, Draine 0-2, Horne 0-3), Temple 4-23 (Hicks 3-8, Williams 1-4, White 0-1, Miller 0-2, Jourdain 0-3, Dunn 0-5). Fouled Out: Draine, Dunn. Rebounds: Tulsa 33 (Horne 7), Temple 36 (Jourdain 12). Assists: Tulsa 10 (Pritchard 5), Temple 16 (White 9). Total Fouls: Tulsa 18, Temple 18. A: 5,045 (10,206).