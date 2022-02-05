Tulsa men drop 67-58 decision at Temple

TU adds three to its roster plus an update on TU men's and women's basketball teams

Temple dominated the final minutes of regulation Saturday to claim a 67-58 victory over visiting Tulsa on Saturday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Curtis Haywood converted a three-point play for Tulsa to tie the game at 52 with 3:48 remaining, but the Owls outscored the Hurricane 15-6 the rest of the way.

Rey Idowu was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field and scored a career-high 21 points for Tulsa, which dropped to 7-14 overall and 1-9 in the American Athletic Conference. Sam Griffin added 11 points and Jeriah Horne had 10.

Nick Jourdain had a double-double for Temple (13-7, 6-3) with 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jeremiah Williams and Zach Hicks each scored 13 points and Damian Dunn had 11.

Tulsa trailed 32-21 at halftime, but the Hurricane pulled even at 40-40 on a bucket by Horne with 10:15 to play, and even held a 49-46 lead with six minutes to go, but the Owls were able to finish off the win at home.

TU is back home on Tuesday night, facing East Carolina in a 7 p.m. tipoff at the Reynolds Center.

