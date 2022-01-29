Tulsa men capture first conference win against USF

Tulsa’s 76-45 Saturday night romp over South Florida at the Reynolds Center marked the Golden Hurricane’s first conference win this season.

“You gotta continue to encourage, you’ve gotta continue to motivate, and I think, remind (players) that there are certain games… two-, three-point games,” said TU coach Frank Haith, whose Hurricane had lost five of its last seven games by five or fewer points. “There’s so many things in a ball game, possessions that could have affected, changed the outcome of a lot of those losses.

Sam Griffin was Tulsa’s vehicle to pull ahead of the Bulls late in the first half. With 4:54 to go until the break, Griffin went on a personal 12-6 run as the Hurricane (7-12, 1-7) built a 40-27 halftime advantage.

“Sam’s very capable. I think he’s an elite scorer,” Haith said. “He got his rhythm, he got going, he played with some confidence… I think he saw the ball go through the hoop, and I think we just built on what he did offensively out there.

“Really, I just started off playing hard on defense,” Griffin said. “When I was playing on defense, it gave me more confidence on offense to use my legs and get past defenders.”