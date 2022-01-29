Tulsa men capture first conference win against USF

Tulsa’s 76-45 Saturday night romp over South Florida at the Reynolds Center marked the Golden Hurricane’s first conference win this season.
“You gotta continue to encourage, you’ve gotta continue to motivate, and I think, remind (players) that there are certain games… two-, three-point games,” said TU coach Frank Haith, whose Hurricane had lost five of its last seven games by five or fewer points. “There’s so many things in a ball game, possessions that could have affected, changed the outcome of a lot of those losses.
Sam Griffin was Tulsa’s vehicle to pull ahead of the Bulls late in the first half. With 4:54 to go until the break, Griffin went on a personal 12-6 run as the Hurricane (7-12, 1-7) built a 40-27 halftime advantage.
“Sam’s very capable. I think he’s an elite scorer,” Haith said. “He got his rhythm, he got going, he played with some confidence… I think he saw the ball go through the hoop, and I think we just built on what he did offensively out there.
“Really, I just started off playing hard on defense,” Griffin said. “When I was playing on defense, it gave me more confidence on offense to use my legs and get past defenders.”
Determined to prevent a repeat of Sunday’s loss to Memphis in which TU surrendered a 21-point lead, the Hurricane was successful in protecting — and extending — TU’s lead out of the halftime break, which Haith credited as a catalyst in the win.
“We wanted to have a complete game. We didn’t want to have a lot of slippage,” Haith said, alluding to the Sunday loss. “Once we got the lead, I think, we came out in the second half, and the first four minutes were extremely important. I thought we did a great job the first four minutes of setting the tone, continuing to play the level we were playing the first half.”
The Hurricane outscored the Bulls 36-18 on the back nine as Griffin brought his personal tally to 21 points, trailing Jeriah Horne’s game-high 23 points to push Tulsa’s lead to as high as 31 points. The Hurricane committed seven turnovers to USF’s 17.
“This is something we talk about, it’s all about our defense right now,” Haith said. “We can always defend, and that was something that we can build on, and hopefully we can have another game like this on the road,” Haith said.
The win renewed TU’s all-time undefeated record against South Florida, which has not beat TU in 11 tries.
“(I) continue to tell our guys, encourage them to look through, you know, not the rear-view mirror, but the windshield. Look ahead,” Haith said.
The Hurricane travels to Wichita State at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
TULSA 76, USF 45
SOUTH FLORIDA (6-13): McCreary 1-2 0-0 2, Tchewa 1-4 3-6 5, Chaplin 1-5 4-5 6, Greene 0-8 2-3 2, Murphy 6-11 1-2 13, Boggs 2-4 0-0 6, Hines 2-7 0-1 4, Patrick 2-8 0-0 5, Matos 1-3 0-0 2, Moss 0-1 0-0 0, Calleja 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 10-17 45.
TULSA (7-12): Horne 8-12 3-3 23, Konstantynovskyi 2-3 2-2 6, Draine 2-7 0-0 5, Griffin 8-17 2-4 21, Jackson 3-6 2-4 8, Pritchard 1-3 2-2 4, Idowu 0-3 1-4 1, Haywood 1-3 0-0 2, Dalger 1-2 0-0 2, Gaston-Chapman 1-1 0-2 2, Urbancic 0-2 0-0 0, Seals 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 28-60 12-21 76.
Halftime: Tulsa 40-27. 3-Point Goals: South Florida 3-18 (Boggs 2-3, Patrick 1-5, Murphy 0-1, Chaplin 0-2, Greene 0-7), Tulsa 8-23 (Horne 4-5, Griffin 3-7, Draine 1-6, Haywood 0-1, Pritchard 0-1, Urbancic 0-1, Jackson 0-2). Rebounds: South Florida 34 (Tchewa 7), Tulsa 32 (Horne 6). Assists: South Florida 6 (Chaplin 2), Tulsa 13 (Haywood 4). Total Fouls: South Florida 20, Tulsa 14. A: 3,012 (8,355).