Tulsa men back home to face East Carolina
TU men's basketball

  • Updated
East Carolina at Tulsa

7 p.m Tuesday, Reynolds Center

Records: Tulsa 7-14, 1-9 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 11-11, 2-8

Stream: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5

Three storylines

Jack of all trades: TU’s Jeriah Horne ranks top-six individually in the American in points, rebounds, made field goals and 3-point percentage and ranks top-15 in blocks and steals.

All-time: Tulsa is 11-1 all-time against ECU at home and has not lost to the Pirates in Tulsa since 2013. Last time out, the Hurricane came away from Greenville, North Carolina with a 77-68 win over the Pirates as Rey Idowu led with 16 points last season.

Scouting the Pirates: ECU enters Tulsa on a six-game skid, its most recent stop an 86-66 loss to Tulane. Tristan Newton leads the Pirates offensively with 17.5 points per game and 107 assists, second in the conference.

TU adds three to its roster plus an update on TU men's and women's basketball teams

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

Sports Copy Editor

I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.

