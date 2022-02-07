Tulsa men back home to face East Carolina

East Carolina at Tulsa
7 p.m Tuesday, Reynolds Center
Records: Tulsa 7-14, 1-9 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 11-11, 2-8
Stream: ESPN+, KXBL-99.5
Three storylines
Jack of all trades: TU’s Jeriah Horne ranks top-six individually in the American in points, rebounds, made field goals and 3-point percentage and ranks top-15 in blocks and steals.
All-time: Tulsa is 11-1 all-time against ECU at home and has not lost to the Pirates in Tulsa since 2013. Last time out, the Hurricane came away from Greenville, North Carolina with a 77-68 win over the Pirates as Rey Idowu led with 16 points last season.
Scouting the Pirates: ECU enters Tulsa on a six-game skid, its most recent stop an 86-66 loss to Tulane. Tristan Newton leads the Pirates offensively with 17.5 points per game and 107 assists, second in the conference.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
Bryce McKinnis
Sports Copy Editor
I serve as a copy editor and cover prep sports for the Tulsa World. I previously freelanced for the Edmond Sun, the Daily Ardmoreite and others. I graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2021 via Tishomingo High School in 2017.
