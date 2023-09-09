Although the scoreboard showed a 33-point loss, there was progress made by the University of Tulsa in a 43-10 setback to eighth-ranked Washington on Saturday afternoon in Seattle.

"I thought we made some strides, it was just a good team, we just didn't have enough lead in the pencil today," TU coach Kevin Wilson said.

Tulsa (1-1) achieved some of its pregame goals. One was to keep Washington's offense from reeling off repeated big plays as it did a week earlier against Boise State.

The Golden Hurricane accomplished that for the most part, but the Huskies' Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was able to keep his offense steadily moving down the field with intermediate throws.

Penix completed 28-of-38 passes for 409 yards and three touchdowns. The Huskies (2-0), who led 22-3 at halftime and were never threatened, still haven't lost a home game against a team from outside the Pac-12 since 1999.

Tulsa, after committing three early turnovers last week, improved in that area and won the turnover battle 2-1. The Hurricane also had an effective ground game with 168 yards on 40 carries. TU had three rushers with more than 50 yards apiece.

However, TU's passing attack could manage only 150 yards as starter Cardell Williams suffered a hand injury in the second quarter and was replaced by third-string QB Roman Fuller for the rest of the game.

Williams, who was 13-of-14 for 233 yards and three TDs against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in his college debut off the bench a week earlier after starter Braylon Braxton was injured, couldn't come close to those results against the Huskies. He finished 6-of-14 for 65 yards.

Fuller was 12-of-18 for 85 yards. TU resorted to shorter passes and relied more on its running game than it did against UAPB.

“Their rush is pretty good … so it’s going to be hard to easily get open,” said Wilson about choosing to run the ball more. “We’re trying to stay a little patient. We’re not trying to play vanilla, we’re not trying to take the air out of the ball. We needed to make a few stops, we needed to make a few plays but to get in the fourth round we need to have some balance and we were able to stay committed to that for the most part.”

Fuller connected with Luke McGary on a 15-yard TD pass early in the fourth quarter.

“We trust all those quarterbacks, no matter who’s back there we have a lot of trust in them,” said TU center Will Farniok. “We’re gonna block for them and the wide-outs are gonna run for them, the running backs are gonna run for them. So no matter who’s back there, we’re gonna work our butts off for each other.”

Washington's Jalen McMillan had eight catches for 120 yards and Rome Odunze had seven receptions for 107 yards. Each had one TD catch and Odunze also scored on a 14-yard run.

“At the end of the day, the difference was their skill could make plays and sometimes we just couldn’t," Wilson said. "The ability to make a guy miss, the ability to make a competitive catch, the ability to be a little tighter in coverage, and credit to them and their skill.

“We’ll learn from this, we’ll put together our best plan, we’ll play a great week and then we’ll have this week to move forward.”

TU hosts 18th-ranked Oklahoma at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday at H.A. Chapman Stadium.