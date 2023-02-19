PHILADEPHIA — Tulsa’s struggles continued Sunday afternoon at Temple, resulting in the Hurricane’s fourth consecutive loss by a margin of at least 20 points.

The 76-53 defeat extended the losing streak to eight games and kept Tulsa at the five-win mark with three regular-season games remaining. The Hurricane is 1-14 in the American Athletic Conference.

The Owls (15-13, 9-6) coasted in the second half while shooting 62.5% from the field to end their four-game skid and pick up a fourth win in a row in the series. A 21-2 run gave Temple complete control down the stretch.

Playing a fifth game without starting guard Anthony Pritchard because of an undisclosed health issue, Tulsa again relied on rarely used reserves Ari Seals and Peyton Urbancic in the closing minutes of another lopsided loss.

Sam Griffin, who came off the bench for the first time this season, led the Hurricane with 16 points. Tim Dalger had 15 points and seven rebounds, the only other Tulsa player in double figures.