Tulsa looks to end skid with Tuesday home game against Temple

What has turned into a forgettable February for the University of Tulsa will continue Tuesday with an American Athletic Conference game against Temple.

While playing all six games this month at the empty Reynolds Center, the Hurricane has lost three in a row. Dating to mid-January, there have been six defeats in eight games.

“You play on the road and you’re going to play in front of folks,” coach Frank Haith said. “We’re not doing that here. I understand why, but it actually puts more pressure on your home team when you don’t have the energy.

“I understand it ... but it doesn’t do anything to help our guys’ confidence when you’re shaking like we are right now.”

Tulsa (9-9, 6-7 AAC) being noticably rattled has opened the door for lesser opponents to shoot their shot, build sizeable leads and come away with victories. In each of the its losses, the Hurricane has trailed at halftime.

“We’re just fragile right now,” Haith said. “We need something to give us a boost. When you don’t have what our expectation of a normal season would be like with a home crowd, you’ve got to find that within your leadership and you have to push through those tough moments.”