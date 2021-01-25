Tulsa looks to bounce back at Temple on Tuesday

Notes: This meeting was scheduled for March 2 but moved up to allow room for postponed games to be played. ... Both teams are coming off losses against Houston, with Tulsa falling 86-59 on Wednesday and Temple losing 68-51 on Saturday. ... Hurricane forward Brandon Rachal was on the American's honor roll for a third time this season after an 18-point outing against Houston last week. ... The Owls were picked to finish 10th in the league after losing three of their top four scorers from last season. ... Redshirt freshman Damian Dunn leads Temple with 14.6 points per game. Graduate transfer Brendan Barry ranks third nationally in 3-point percentage (.514). ... Tulsa has a 10-3 advantage in the series and prevailed in both meetings last year.