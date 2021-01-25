 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa looks to bounce back at Temple on Tuesday

Tulsa looks to bounce back at Temple on Tuesday

{{featured_button_text}}

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Tulsa at Temple

Noon Tuesday, Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

ESPN, KXBL fm99.5

Tulsa (8-5, 5-3 AAC)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Joiner;6-3;9.8;4.9

G;Haywood;6-5;4.1;3.2

G/F;Richie;6-6;6.6;2.1

F;Rachal;6-6;14.8;6.8

C;Ugboh;7-0;3.8;2.3

Temple (3-4, 2-4)

;;Ht.;Pt.;Rb.

G;Dunn;6-5;14.6;4.9

G;Williams;6-5;8.6;2.7

F;Perry;6-7;7.1;5.9

F;Moorman;6-9;7.9;7.0

F;Forrester;6-9;9.3;6.4

Notes: This meeting was scheduled for March 2 but moved up to allow room for postponed games to be played. ... Both teams are coming off losses against Houston, with Tulsa falling 86-59 on Wednesday and Temple losing 68-51 on Saturday. ... Hurricane forward Brandon Rachal was on the American's honor roll for a third time this season after an 18-point outing against Houston last week. ... The Owls were picked to finish 10th in the league after losing three of their top four scorers from last season. ... Redshirt freshman Damian Dunn leads Temple with 14.6 points per game. Graduate transfer Brendan Barry ranks third nationally in 3-point percentage (.514). ... Tulsa has a 10-3 advantage in the series and prevailed in both meetings last year.

-- Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News