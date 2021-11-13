 Skip to main content
Tulsa keeps bowl hopes alive with overtime win at Tulane
Tulsa keeps bowl hopes alive with overtime win at Tulane

  Updated
Tulsa Tulane Football

Tulsa's Braylon Braxton (left) runs past Tulane safety Derrion Rakestraw during Saturday's game at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

 A.J. Sisco, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

TU at Tulane: See all our coverage here

NEW ORLEANS — After giving up 10 points in the final three minutes of regulation, the University of Tulsa bounced back in overtime Saturday to defeat Tulane 20-13.

Shamari Brooks scored on a 15-yard run to open the extra period, and the Green Wave failed to pick up a first down on its overtime drive.

Needing to win out to reach bowl eligibility, Tulsa (4-6, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) won at Tulane for the first time since 2015. The Hurricane relied on its defense to build a 13-3 advantage before the dramatic conclusion.

Tulane (1-9, 0-6) had a chance to win at the end of the fourth quarter after an ill-timed interception by Davis Brin, but Merek Glover shanked the 26-yard field goal attempt.

