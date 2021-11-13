Tulsa keeps bowl hopes alive with overtime win at Tulane

Related content links
NEW ORLEANS — After giving up 10 points in the final three minutes of regulation, the University of Tulsa bounced back in overtime Saturday to defeat Tulane 20-13.
Shamari Brooks scored on a 15-yard run to open the extra period, and the Green Wave failed to pick up a first down on its overtime drive.
Needing to win out to reach bowl eligibility, Tulsa (4-6, 3-3 American Athletic Conference) won at Tulane for the first time since 2015. The Hurricane relied on its defense to build a 13-3 advantage before the dramatic conclusion.
Tulane (1-9, 0-6) had a chance to win at the end of the fourth quarter after an ill-timed interception by Davis Brin, but Merek Glover shanked the 26-yard field goal attempt.
