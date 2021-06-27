Tulsa in review: Memorable year includes Zaven Collins' emergence, Patrick Dever's national championship

For the University of Tulsa, the 2020-21 year got off to an unexpected start with the resignation of athletic director Derrick Gragg, who left for a position with the NCAA.
A familiar face was put in place to temporarily replace Gragg, who recently became athletic director at Northwestern. Rick Dickson, a Tulsa native and the Hurricane's athletic director in the '90s, came out of retirement to again lead his alma mater.
"It's not long term," Dickson said in September. "I made that very clear. ... I expect the time frame will be in the 9-12 months category."
In February, the interim tag was removed from Dickson's title, giving him more power regarding the university's strategic plan and any personnel decisions. He is not expected to remain in the position long term.
Dickson's return was among the highlights of a memorable year for TU athletics, which weathered remnants of the pandemic and won some conference championships along the way. We look back at some of the biggest moments for the Hurricane in 2020-21.
Dramatic turnaround season in football
A season featuring rampant schedule disruptions and thrilling conclusions brought back excitement for Hurricane football fans. After several seasons of struggles, TU relied on its savvy defense to break through and become relevant in the American Athletic Conference, going undefeated in six regular-season games before stumbling by a field-goal margin to Cincinnati in the title game.
"From start to finish, this group has just had a belief about them," coach Philip Montgomery said after the season, "and we've got to continue to do that in the offseason, continue to keep raising the standard and continue to keep raising the bar and continue to improve."
Collins emerges as first-round pick
The improbable journey of linebacker Zaven Collins from an under-recruited player at Hominy High School continued with a stellar season, culminating in Collins winning national defensive player of the year honors. In April, he became the Hurricane's third player in program history taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, going 16th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.
Along the way, Collins advocated for his alma mater, aiding in recruiting for the countless kids who want to follow in his footsteps: "Somebody asked would I change anything from high school to now ... and I said no, I wouldn't want to go to OU. I wouldn't want to go to OSU. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere (else). I'd like to be right here where I am in Tulsa."
Dever wins a national championship
Patrick Dever, a senior from England, became the Hurricane's third individual track and field champion when he shattered a 42-year-old meet record by more than 19 records to win the 10,000-meter run this month.
"It feels pretty surreal to be an NCAA champion," Dever said. "I knew I was capable of something special, but I didn't know for sure I could do this. It is cliché, but it really is a dream come true."
TU's other NCAA track champions were Chris O'Hare in the mile run in 2012 (indoor) and Marc Scott in the 10,000 in 2017 (outdoor).
Three conference titles in other sports
The men's and women's cross country teams continued their domination in the American Athletic Conference, sweeping the titles for a third time in the league. The men's team has won all six championships in the American.
In women's golf, TU soared to its first American title despite having only five team members, led by standout Lorena Tseng. The season ended abruptly at regionals, where play disappointingly never started because of weather issues.
"They played hard (this season)," coach Annie Young said. "They knew what they needed to get better at and they came to work."
Coaching changes in women's basketball, soccer
A renewed priority has been made to win championships in women's sports, and two of those sports will have a new head coach next season. Women's basketball coach Matilda Mossman retired in March after 10 seasons and a 119-176 record, and Oklahoma native Angie Nelp was named her successor in April.
"Our team will represent the values of this great university and its commitment to excellence," Nelp said at her introductory news conference. "We will be a team that plays for each other, gives our best effort in all we do and competes for championships."
Women's soccer coach Kyle Cussen stepped down this month after a 13-year tenure. Assistant Jim Rhein was promoted to interim head coach.
Coach of the year
Steve Gulley, men's and women's cross country and track and field.
Co-student-athletes of the year
Zaven Collins, football and Patrick Dever, cross country and track.