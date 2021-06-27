Tulsa in review: Memorable year includes Zaven Collins' emergence, Patrick Dever's national championship

"From start to finish, this group has just had a belief about them," coach Philip Montgomery said after the season, "and we've got to continue to do that in the offseason, continue to keep raising the standard and continue to keep raising the bar and continue to improve."

Collins emerges as first-round pick

The improbable journey of linebacker Zaven Collins from an under-recruited player at Hominy High School continued with a stellar season, culminating in Collins winning national defensive player of the year honors. In April, he became the Hurricane's third player in program history taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, going 16th overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Along the way, Collins advocated for his alma mater, aiding in recruiting for the countless kids who want to follow in his footsteps: "Somebody asked would I change anything from high school to now ... and I said no, I wouldn't want to go to OU. I wouldn't want to go to OSU. I wouldn’t want to go anywhere (else). I'd like to be right here where I am in Tulsa."

Dever wins a national championship

Patrick Dever, a senior from England, became the Hurricane's third individual track and field champion when he shattered a 42-year-old meet record by more than 19 records to win the 10,000-meter run this month.