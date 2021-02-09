Tulsa hosts Tulane, looking to snap skid

“With this year the way it is, it’s the year of adjustments and being ready to adjust based on a lot of factors that you didn’t know would be there in terms of cancellations, postponements, protocols, all that stuff,” Haith said. “All I can do is just coach them and our guys have to keep working. I think we’ve got some things mentally we’ve got to get better at.”

Tulsa, which is one game above .500 on the season, has been painful to watch on offense as a result of having a diminished post presence. The perimeter players then force things, producing bad shots and turnovers, and the team goes long stretches without scoring.

“Our bigs have really good early and now all three of those guys have really struggled the last two games,” Haith said. “We’re getting nothing out of our post players. It’s going to be hard for us to be who we need to be or successful in this league -- it’s a good league -- if you don’t have good play out of your post players.”

Most of the Hurricane players appear out of sorts, missing shots they normally would make and having less poise in crucial moments. In the last two games, TU had a chance near the conclusion despite performing poorly but didn’t have anyone step up and make the winning play.

“You can sense it,” Haith said. “Those guys are stressing a little bit. The only way I know how to get out of some type of mental blockage ... is you’ve got to keep working. You've got to keep working and get in the gym. That’s it. There’s no secret formula to it, other than just work and you work your way out of it.”

