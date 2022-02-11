Tulsa hosts Cincinnati for Legends Day

Cincinnati at Tulsa

7 p.m. Saturday, Reynolds Center

Records: Cincinnati 16-7, 6-4 American Athletic Conference; TU 7-15, 1-10

Stream: ESPN+, 99.5 FM

Three storylines

Legends only: TU will host its Legends Day against Cincinnati, including a halftime ceremony to honor numerous returning TU basketball greats. Various members from TU's 1994 Sweet 16 team and its 2000 Elite Eight team will be in attendance.

Seeing double: Jeriah Horne and Sam Griffin are as indistinguishable as any one-two punch in the conference, respectively averaging 15.9 and 15.7 points per game.

Scouting the Bearcats: David DeJulius leads Cincinnati in scoring with 14.3 points per game. Saturday will be the 45th all-time meeting between the Golden Hurricane and Bearcats, with Cincinnati leading the series 31-13.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

