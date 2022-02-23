Tulsa heads to East Carolina for showdown with Pirates

Tulsa at East Carolina
5 p.m. Thursday, Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina
Records: Tulsa 14-8, 4-7 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 11-15, 4-9
Stream: ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet
Three storylines
Hometown Hurricane: Four of TU's projected starters against East Carolina hail from the 918: Temira Poindexter, a freshman forward from Sapulpa; sisters Maya and Wyvette Mayberry, a senior and sophomore guard from Booker T. Washington; and Maddie Bittle, a senior guard from Bixby.
Gone cold?: Since its program-record 10-0 start, the Hurricane has gone 4-8. Three weeks ago, the Hurricane was among the nation's best 3-point shooting teams, peaking at the top spot in NCAA basketball, but have since shot 24.8% from deep in their past four games.
Scouting the Pirates: East Carolina is led by Taniyah Thompson with 18.3 points per game. The Pirates trail TU 15-12 in the all-time series, including a 71-59 loss to the Hurricane earlier this season.
— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World
