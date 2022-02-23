 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tulsa heads to East Carolina for showdown with Pirates
TU women's basketball

Tulsa heads to East Carolina for showdown with Pirates

Tulsa at East Carolina

5 p.m. Thursday, Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina

Records: Tulsa 14-8, 4-7 American Athletic Conference; East Carolina 11-15, 4-9

Stream: ESPN+, 93.5 FM The Jet

Three storylines

Hometown Hurricane: Four of TU's projected starters against East Carolina hail from the 918: Temira Poindexter, a freshman forward from Sapulpa; sisters Maya and Wyvette Mayberry, a senior and sophomore guard from Booker T. Washington; and Maddie Bittle, a senior guard from Bixby.

Gone cold?: Since its program-record 10-0 start, the Hurricane has gone 4-8. Three weeks ago, the Hurricane was among the nation's best 3-point shooting teams, peaking at the top spot in NCAA basketball, but have since shot 24.8% from deep in their past four games.

Scouting the Pirates: East Carolina is led by Taniyah Thompson with 18.3 points per game. The Pirates trail TU 15-12 in the all-time series, including a 71-59 loss to the Hurricane earlier this season.

— Bryce McKinnis, Tulsa World

