Tulsa football notebook: Stokes named semifinalist for Biletnikoff Award

University of Tulsa wide receiver Keylon Stokes has enjoyed an outstanding season and he was named one of 12 semifinalists for the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver.

Stokes, who ranks fourth in the nation with 1,177 yards and 14th with 69 receptions, along with seven touchdowns, felt honored by the Monday announcement, but predictably deflected credit to his coaches and teammates.

“It’s a blessing, I thank God,” Stokes said at Tuesday’s press conference. “I woke up this morning seeing that, thanked God, but I also thank my teammates because without them, I wouldn’t be here, either. With awards like that, I really just thank my team, my coaches for putting me in a great position to even be in a spot like that. I’m just blessed.”

Stokes, heading into his final game for the Golden Hurricane on Saturday at Houston (6:30 p.m., ESPNU) will complete this year as the squad’s top receiver for the fourth time (also 2018-20). His receiving yards this season already rank as the 11th-best on the TU all-time single-season list, with a legitimate chance to finish in the top five after Saturday’s game. He is already Tulsa’s all-time leading receiver, having passed Howard Twilley (1963-65) earlier in the season, and is third on the school’s career all-purpose yardage list (which includes rushing, kickoff and punt return yards), although he just topped the AAC’s career all-purpose yards list (TU’s top two predate joining the conference in 2014).

“To be honest, I didn’t even know I was that close to being the leader,” Stokes said of the AAC record. “I was just going out there playing the game, like I always do. That’s another blessing as well.”

Coach Philip Montgomery believes that Stokes being a Biletnikoff semifinalist is well-deserved.

“Keylon’s been an anchor for us in our program, a guy that just comes to work every day, just continues to work, puts in a lot of effort to improve his skillset and has contributed mightily in every year that he’s been a part of it, from his true freshman year to now,” Montgomery said. “He’s a guy that’s been a three-year captain for us, a guy that does things right and has taken care of business.

“To have him on that (Biletnikoff) list, I think really, that’s just a compliment to him. Obviously, it does good things to our program, too, but he’d be the first to tell you he didn’t get on there by himself. I’m sure proud of him and what he’s been able to accomplish throughout his career. He’s our leading receiver here at the university, which is no small task if you look at the numbers. And then being able to be recognized on that list, I think is a great honor for him.”

The three finalists for the award will be announced Nov. 29, and the winner will be revealed on Dec. 8.

Thanksgiving at Monty’s

Most players will not be around their families for Thanksgiving on Thursday, so Montgomery and his wife Ashli, as well as the other coaches, invite the players to their houses to celebrate the holiday with them and their families. It all goes back to Montgomery’s philosophy of faith, family, football, in that order, as he likes to say.

“We usually have a kind of family Thanksgiving after Wednesday practice, we’ll do that here,” Montgomery said. “And then on actual Thanksgiving Day, we’ll practice earlier in the morning, and then they all come to our houses and get a chance to be with each other but also be around our families and have a close to at-home type Thanksgiving. It’s always fun for our coaches and families to have them over and them to be a part of that.”

The players definitely enjoy it, too.

“It’s great,” Stokes said of Thanksgiving at the Montgomery house. “You know he’s always a family guy, that’s what this team is based off of, family, so he loves us around. His wife, Mama Monty, she loves us around, too, so we just thank him. He takes us in with open arms and we just love that, so we’re just thankful for people like that always.”

“For me, Thanksgiving and Christmas is the best time of year, mainly because of the food,” added linebacker Justin Wright. “I think when these coaches invite all these players to their house, cook huge meals for them, most of the time I’ve had the best food of my life at these occasions. It’s always fun.”

It’s just a time for the players to enjoy a family atmosphere on a day when almost everyone else is in that setting, and for them to take a short break from football in the midst of preparing for another game.

“We’ve been able to do that ever since I’ve been here, I just think it’s an important part of who we are,” Montgomery said. “We talk about family all the time, and a lot of people do, but I think we try to live it every day, so being able to have guys over and welcome them into your home, and getting to celebrate this holiday with them, when a lot of their families are not able to come up here. It gives us an opportunity to eat, sleep, watch some games, play some dominoes, play some cards – you know, do some things outside of football that you get to enjoy spending that time together.”

Brin or Braxton?

With the final game of the season approaching, it is still unclear if starting quarterback Davis Brin will be healed enough from his shoulder injury to play. At this point, it’s been a weekly exercise trying to figure out his game status.

After getting hurt against SMU on Oct. 29, Brin sat out the next contest against Tulane, then started the road game at Memphis on Nov. 10 but came out in the second quarter, and sat out the last outing against South Florida entirely. Will he play Saturday against Houston? Who knows?

“Today, obviously, will be our first day to get out on the practice field, so we’ll get a chance to see where he’s at,” Montgomery said at his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “He’s going to be day-to-day and we’ll kind of monitor it as we go through.”

Of course, if Brin can’t go, backup Braylon Braxton will step in once again. After a couple of inconsistent performances against Tulane and Memphis, Braxton enjoyed an excellent game in the 48-42 win over South Florida last week. The redshirt freshman completed 20-of-27 passes for a career-high 302 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing for two more TDs, to secure his first win.

“Really liked his confidence, I thought he grew from one start to the next and that’s what you want to see,” Montgomery said of Braxton. “I thought he was much better in the pocket, I thought he kept his eyes down the field, he was very accurate with the football and really made some nice throws. He did some good things outside of the pocket and really just using some of his abilities to his strengths – being able to get some things down there in the red zone and kind of capitalize on that part of it. I thought he had a pretty big jump from Start 1 to Start 2, and I thought he did some really nice things.”