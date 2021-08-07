 Skip to main content
Tulsa football notebook: RB Brooks returning from knee injury; JUCO RB joins team; transfer CB impresses
TU football notebook

  • Updated
Houston vs Tulsa

Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks, seen here in a 2019 game against Houston, is back on the practice field after missing the 2020 season to a knee injury.

 Brett Rojo, for the Tulsa World file

Brooks returning from knee injury

University of Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks is back on the practice field after a knee injury sidelined him for the 2020 season, but he is being held out of contact drills as a precaution.

"We're just going to be smart with him," coach Philip Montgomery said. "We know what Shamari brings to the table. ... He's worked out all summer and he's done all the change-of-direction things, but when you get all those people on the field and you've got traffic around you, we just want to be smart. So we're going to use him when we can and kind of bring him back in a good pace without just doing it all."

Asked whether Brooks is fully recovered, Montgomery said: "I know he feels good. He feels confident in his knee. That's the most important thing. And now it's just getting back into football-type shape when it comes to cutting and changing and seeing things and having to react."

Junior-college back joins team

The Hurricane also returns Deneric Prince, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season and scored four touchdowns. Christian Lovick, who had nine carries as a redshirt freshman in 2020, is no longer on the team.

With Lovick leaving, TU brought in Jordan Ford, a Tennessee native who rushed for 1,039 yards and 12 touchdowns at Garden City (Kansas) Community College. He led the junior-college level in rushing last season.

Also on the roster are Missouri transfer Anthony Watkins, Southern Miss transfer Steven Anderson and freshman Bill Jackson.

Transfer cornerback impresses early

Travon Fuller, a graduate transfer from Texas A&M, delivered a couple of pass breakups and an interception on the first day of practice and has continued to look solid.

"We'll know more as we look at the tape, but I thought he flashed at times," Montgomery said after the first practice. "That's good to see."

Fuller, who is from Athens, Texas, appeared in 43 games at Texas A&M and totaled 21 tackles.

Assistants get new titles

Quarterbacks coach Beau Trahan and receivers coach Calvin Lowry have been promoted to passing-game coordinators.

— Kelly Hines, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

