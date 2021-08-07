Tulsa football notebook: RB Brooks returning from knee injury; JUCO RB joins team; transfer CB impresses

Brooks returning from knee injury

University of Tulsa running back Shamari Brooks is back on the practice field after a knee injury sidelined him for the 2020 season, but he is being held out of contact drills as a precaution.

"We're just going to be smart with him," coach Philip Montgomery said. "We know what Shamari brings to the table. ... He's worked out all summer and he's done all the change-of-direction things, but when you get all those people on the field and you've got traffic around you, we just want to be smart. So we're going to use him when we can and kind of bring him back in a good pace without just doing it all."

Asked whether Brooks is fully recovered, Montgomery said: "I know he feels good. He feels confident in his knee. That's the most important thing. And now it's just getting back into football-type shape when it comes to cutting and changing and seeing things and having to react."

Junior-college back joins team

The Hurricane also returns Deneric Prince, who averaged 5.4 yards per carry last season and scored four touchdowns. Christian Lovick, who had nine carries as a redshirt freshman in 2020, is no longer on the team.