Tulsa football notebook: Offensive Line shows progress

Offensive Line shows progress

They endured a very up-and-down season, with some really good moments and some not-so-good ones as well. It was nice to see the offensive line, like the rest of the Tulsa football team, enjoy a strong final game, as TU defeated Houston 37-30 on Saturday night on the road.

The offensive line, which entered the season with just one combined career start among the group, underwent some upheaval through the first few games, as some players were injured early and they shuffled around. But over the last eight games, the same group of five lined up: Dillon Wade at left tackle, Chester Baah at left guard, Will Farniok at center, Tai Marks at right guard and Jaden Muskrat at right tackle.

After allowing 25 sacks over a span of four games, the O-Line continually improved, allowing four to Tulane, three to Memphis and then none last week against South Florida. In this one, quarterback Braylon Braxton was sacked three times.

“I think offensive line-wise, the last several weeks, we’re finally starting to get healthy, and that same starting five has now gotten to start multiple games together and you see the cohesiveness starting to build with them, and I thought they did some really good things tonight,” coach Philip Montgomery said after the game Saturday night. “That’s a tough D-Line (for Houston), they got some really good pass-rushers, linebackers were coming at different levels, and we had a couple of sacks. But some of that was good coverage down the field, some of that was maybe (Braxton) not having the eyes at times in the right spot and trying to hold on to it a little bit too long, but overall, I thought our offensive line did a really nice job tonight and has over the last couple of weeks.”

Parallel lines

Tulsa’s season could be summed up by its second possession of the game Saturday night. The drive sputtered right off the bat, facing a 3-and-out when it was 3rd and 10 on TU’s own 23-yard-line, but then Braxton heaved up a bomb into double coverage and Malachai Jones came down with a beautiful 44-yard catch. That launched Tulsa into Houston territory and as they continued to move the ball, it looked like a touchdown was inevitable. On 2nd-and-4 from the Houston 11-yard-line, Braxton had a wide-open Keylon Stokes headed to the right corner of the end zone and overthrew him. Then a third down pass landed incomplete and the Golden Hurricane had to settle for a field goal, at least getting three points out of a drive that should have yielded seven.

Ultimately, this drive sparked the offense, though, and Braxton seemed to gain confidence from it, and it served as the springboard to an outstanding performance. Braxton ended up completed 25-of-43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a team-high 51 and one TD. But this was where it all started.

“I think that throw to Malachai really allowed him to relax a little bit, what a play by Mally on that, but a great throw, too,” Montgomery said of Braxton. “Then at that point, too, I thought he got into a great groove.”

It just seems like it encapsulated Tulsa’s season, which ended Saturday night at 5-7 without a bowl game, because of the inconsistency in it. There were moments of brilliance, a roller coaster of emotions, positive and hair-pulling moments, and in the end, not completely failing but ending up just a little short of expectations.

Injury Update

Senior safety Kendarin Ray was injured late in the first quarter when he was leveled by a head-to-head hit from Houston offensive lineman Jack Freeman. It was 3rd-and-9 on the Tulsa 27-yard-line and Tulsa, trailing 7-3 at the time, was eager to keep the Cougars out of the end zone. Houston quarterback Clayton Tune connected with Matthew Golden on a short screen pass, and Ray ran in to tackle him just as he was crossing the line of scrimmage, but Freeman sprung out and hit Ray helmet-to-helmet. Golden ended up scoring a touchdown on the play and Ray stayed down on the field for several moments.

There was an official video review to determine targeting and somehow the officials deemed it wasn’t, although it appeared to be a textbook case of it.

Ray stayed out for the rest of the first half but did return for the third quarter.

“He’s fine,” Montgomery said. “We had to hold him out in that first half because the docs wanted to make sure he was clear. He felt like he could go back in immediately, but doctors were saying, ‘Hey, let’s wait, hold, make sure everything’s still good,’ and then re-evaluated him at halftime. He passed what he needed to pass, and was able to go back in, and I thought he played a great second half.”

Sawyer ejected, ending his career early

Senior linebacker Grant Sawyer was ejected for targeting late in the third quarter after delivering a big hit to Houston receiver Samuel Brown at the end of a 20-yard reception. On the video review, it appeared that Brown saw Sawyer coming and turned slightly before the two collided, seemingly head-to-head.

After Freeman was not called for targeting, it was amazing to see this hit get that designation, which did not seem to fully satisfy all the criteria for a targeting call. Either way, it was sad to see Sawyer’s final game in a Golden Hurricane uniform end this way, with more than a quarter remaining.