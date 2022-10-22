Tulsa football notebook: Huge bounce-back effort by TU defense

Huge bounce-back effort by TU defense

A huge part of the University of Tulsa’s 27-16 victory over Temple Friday night was the play of the TU defense.

The Golden Hurricane D surrendered just nine points on the night and held Temple to 169 yards of offense through the first three quarters and 280 overall. It was a nice bounce-back performance after the Golden Hurricane were carved up for 455 yards rushing (with five touchdowns) by Navy on Oct. 8, as they surrendered just 84 yards (and zero touchdowns) on the ground in this one.

“Us recovering is very important,” said defensive end Anthony Goodlow, regarding the Navy performance. “Another thing we talked about this bye week was getting back to the way we play and taking our game to the next level. It was very important that we went out there tonight and took care of business, to get on a roll the rest of the season.”

Tulsa also defended the pass reasonably well, holding Temple quarterback E.J. Warner, the son of pro football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, to 23-of-48 passing for 196 yards, with one touchdown and one interception — and 112 of the yards and the touchdown came in the fourth quarter as Temple reached desperation mode while trailing by double-digit points.

Tulsa held Temple to 0-for-6 on third down conversions through late in the second quarter, ending up limited the Owls to just 4-of-18 (22.2 percent) on third downs overall.

“So proud of our defense and the way that they played throughout the full game,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “(We) put a lot of pressure on the quarterback, had some opportunities for some turnovers — there was a good pick there on the last play of the game by (Justin Wright), but really did a nice job of playing well on early downs, and again, down in the red zone, did a nice job of trying to keep them out.”

Injury Update

Even though the bye week helped several players who were banged up heal, this game exacted a difficult price, as three key players went down with injuries and didn’t return. Another one, safety Jaise Oliver, apparently also was forced off the field for a stretch and eventually returned.

Starting cornerbacks Kenney Solomon and Tyon Davis were each hurt in the third quarter. Solomon appeared to injure his right hip/upper leg area midway through the second quarter, one play after an apparent interception was overturned by video review when the ball appeared to move when he hit the ground.

And Davis seemed to suffer a head injury, as his head bounced off the knee of Temple running back Edward Saydee while he was trying to tackle him early in the third quarter. After staying down for a couple of minutes, he got up and walked off under his own power.

Then running back Steven Anderson, as he was completing a 23-yard run late in the third quarter, seemed to hurt his right ankle as he was tackled.

None of the three returned to action. It is unclear how severe any of their injuries are or if they might miss any more time.

“I won’t know anything until later,” Montgomery said. “We’ll get the reports from our trainer and the doctors and we’ll see how everybody responds after that.”

Backups help out on D after injuries

Following the injuries to Solomon and Davis, Tulsa played the rest of the game without two of its starting cornerbacks, which probably played a role in Temple compiling 112 yards passing in the fourth quarter after gaining just 84 in the first three.

Still, players like Sean O’Keefe and Reggie Ellis stepped in and got more playing time than usual and still held their own pretty well. Both O’Keefe and Ellis ended up with three tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss.

Montgomery was pleased with how they handled themselves.

“I thought some guys really stepped up back there,” Montgomery said. “Reggie I thought came in and played really well, did some really nice things in there. Sean O’Keefe came in and played well when Jaise went down a little bit, rotated some different guys in and out. But we played a lot of guys on defense and I thought they handled those situations well.”

Other running backs contribute to victory, too

It wasn’t just Deneric Prince contributing to the much-improved Tulsa running game against Temple Friday night.

After the Golden Hurricane totaled just 25 yards on 18 carries in the previous game against Navy, Prince delivered the 10th-best individual rushing performance in TU history by gaining 231 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. But he also had some help in the backfield.

Before he was hurt late in the third quarter, Anderson gained 64 yards on eight rushes. After not seeing the field in each of the previous two games, Jordan Ford returned to pick up 25 yards on five carries, while Bill Jackson, who led TU in rushing in three of the previous four contests (including 15 fourth-quarter yards against Navy), had nine yards on four rushes.

Montgomery placed a lot of the credit on the offensive line.

“I thought our offensive line really did some nice things up front tonight, opening up some holes,” Montgomery said. “I thought all those backs ran extremely hard. I thought Steve ran hard, J-Ford had a couple of good runs in there, so did Bill, so running back by committee the way we’ve been, but obviously, Deneric tonight, with the amount of yards and some tough yards in there. But I’m really proud of the way those guys came and really moved the line of scrimmage, opened up some opportunities for those guys and they took advantage of it and made some nice runs.”

Of course, the offensive line also allowed seven sacks of quarterback Davis Brin, something Montgomery knows is an ongoing issue.

“Just an area that we got to continue to work on,” he said. “We put a lot of emphasis in there but we still got a ways to go. But that being said, I thought they really made some strides in the run game part of it, I was really proud of them for that, and we’ll continue to keep building.”