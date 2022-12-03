Tulsa football notebook: Coaching search update

Coaching search update

Over the past few days, several names have been out in the public as possibilities for the University of Tulsa football coach position.

The Tulsa World has learned that Oklahoma offensive analyst Matt Wells, the former Texas Tech and Utah State coach, has removed himself from consideration.

Former Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph interviewed for the position on Wednesday via computer before he was arrested on domestic violence charges, as reported by the Omaha World-Herald, which, like the Tulsa World, is owned by Lee Enterprises.

Former Tulsa quarterback G.J. Kinne, previously offensive coordinator at Hawaii and the current coach at FCS school Incarnate Word, was reportedly on the list of candidates but has taken the job at Texas State.

So who’s the frontrunner now? The latest name to be mentioned is Arkansas offensive coordinator Barry Odom, who was the head coach at Missouri from 2016-19. Over those four seasons, Mizzou went 25-25, with two bowl appearances, losing both.

Brennan Marion, the former TU player who is now the wide receivers coach at Texas, still remains a candidate, and additional names may be on Athletic Director Rick Dickson’s radar.

TU transfers getting more offers

No additional TU players have declared that they were entering the transfer portal since Thursday, but some of those that did have made public their offers from other schools.

Linebacker Justin Wright said on Twitter he has received offers from Oklahoma State, Georgia Southern, Minnesota, Kansas, Wake Forest and Iowa State.

Defensive end Anthony Goodlow has also announced an offer from OSU, along with TCU, Tulane, SMU, Rutgers, Arizona State and West Virginia.

Neither of Tulsa’s quarterbacks that have declared for the portal, Braylon Braxton and Davis Brin, have announced any offers publicly.

Mills praises Monty

His team had just beaten TU in basketball and won the Mayor’s Cup, but the first thing that Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills said when he got to the post-game press conference was about former Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery.

Mills was on staff at Baylor from 2003-17, including as an assistant coach from 2009-17, with a significant chunk of that overlapping with Montgomery’s time on the Baylor football coaching staff. Montgomery served on Baylor’s staff from 2008-14, the last three years as offensive coordinator.

“Let me first say, I was at the same institution as Philip Montgomery,” Mills said at the podium. “Such a tremendous job. I got to see up close the job that he did as a football coach in turning that program around. I know administrations have decisions to make, but he is such a wonderful guy. Really cheering for Monty as he moves on in the future.”