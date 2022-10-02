Tulsa football notebook: Bad blood infects showdown with Cincinnati

Bad blood infects showdown with Cincinnati

After some really close games over the past two years, the University of Tulsa and Cincinnati have developed a little bad blood between them and it spilled over onto the Chapman Stadium field multiple times Saturday night, nearly erupting into a full-out brawl after the final buzzer.

There were several personal foul penalties issued to both teams throughout the game, which two-time defending AAC champion Cincinnati won 31-21, and one player ejected for a targeting hit.

After several pushing and shoving instances, and late hits out of bounds resulting in personal foul penalties on both teams, things first boiled over when TU’s Deneric Prince scored on a 2-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter, pulling Tulsa to within 24-21. Elsewhere on the play, tight end Ethan Hall was battling with Cincinnati safety Bryon Threats, escalating into a bit of a fight, as Hall’s helmet was ripped off and Tulsa receiver JuanCarlos Santana joined the fray. Then most the players on the field started to get involved. All three were assessed unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Then on TU’s next possession, Threats was ejected from the game after being called for targeting, following a helmet-to-helmet hit on Tulsa receiver Keylon Stokes.

More instances of shoving followed later in the game, but the worst instance came after the final buzzer as the teams crossed paths as they tried to exit the field. Tempers flared, and for a few moments, it seemed like it could erupt into a full-on brawl like the one at the end of the Armed Forces Bowl game against Mississippi State in 2020. Thankfully, the players finally separated and left the field without further incident.

“You know, I think our guys were trying to get over to our sideline,” said Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery of the end. “Some of them went to see their folks that are sitting right over there. I thought our guys were trying to handle the situation properly.”

As for the overall animosity between the teams during the game, from the Tulsa perspective perhaps it’s frustration at coming so close to defeating a top-tier opponent but falling just short. Besides this game, which was still in doubt up until the final couple of minutes, TU had close calls in the 2020 AAC Championship Game (losing 27-24 on a time-expiring field goal) and in last year’s matchup (a 28-20 win for then-No. 2 Cincinnati over Tulsa after the Golden Hurricane’s attempt at a potentially game-tying touchdown was fumbled into the end zone from the 1-yard-line).

“It’s always a tough, physical game whenever we play these guys,” said TU safety Bryson Powers. “I know we’re very emotional whenever we play. That’s how we play, with a chip on our shoulder. We’ve got to be careful not to let our emotions get the best of us sometimes. There’s a fine line between being a physical football team and maybe making some mistakes that we shouldn’t.”

Stokes thought maybe the Golden Hurricane did lose its composure a little bit.

“Coming out, we were pretty focused on our main goal, and then I feel like, when we started, focus kind of lost, to be honest,” said Stokes, who had six receptions for 106 yards. “I felt like our team was really worried about other things out there, which is okay, but we’ve just got to stay focused on the main goal, and that’s to win.

“This rivalry has been going on for a minute, so yeah, there’s going to be a lot of animosity out there, a lot of bumping and all that, but we’ve just got to stay focused on the main goal and go win.”

It was actually a similar situation from the Cincinnati perspective.

"It's been like that since the first time we played them," said Cincinnati defensive lineman Jabari Taylor, who had 2.5 sacks on the night. "It's kind of just become a thing. And I'm not going to lie to you, the refs kind of just let us play ball for real. It was really like a backyard fight. It's hard to try to keep composure and really play the game right and do what we need to do to get out with a dub (victory)."

Defense pretty good but big-chunk plays prove costly

For the most part, Tulsa’s defense held the potent Cincinnati offense in check, even generating a crucial turnover late that almost sparked the comeback, but big plays at pivotal moments proved very costly.

The first one occurred late in the first quarter with the game tied 7-7. Cincinnati took over the ball on its own 39-yard-line and on the very next play, quarterback Ben Bryant connected with a wide-open Tyler Scott for a deep bomb down the left side for a 61-yard touchdown. And just like that, the Bearcats were up 14-7.

Cincinnati’s next possession began on its own 28-yard-line, and again, the first play resulted in a big gain, as Corey Kiner burst through for a 52-yard run, getting all the way to the TU 20. That time, the Hurricane defense held the Bearcats at bay, forcing Ryan Coe to attempt a 34-yard field goal, but he missed it wide right.

Then, after Tulsa scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter, pulling to within 24-21, Cincinnati immediately grabbed back the momentum when Charles McClelland ripped off a 60-yard run on the first play of the next possession, getting all the way down to the TU 10-yard-line. Again, Tulsa’s defense held strong, but Cincinnati went for it on 4th-and-Goal from the 2 and Bryant connected with Josh Whyle for the touchdown, restoring the Bearcats’ 10-point lead.

“There’s a couple of explosive plays that you want back,” Montgomery acknowledged. “But the defense gave us an opportunity to get the ball back in really good field position and we’ve got to capitalize on it.

Injury Update

Besides quarterback Davis Brin’s issues with his ankle, there were a couple of other, lower-profile injury-related items of note.

First of all, starting center Will Farniok, who was injured in the Jacksonville State game on Sept. 17 and missed last week’s game against Ole Miss, was back in the lineup.

Unfortunately for the offensive line, the unit had another player go down. Left tackle Dillon Wade, who was the only O-Lineman to have started all five games, got hurt late in the first quarter. Eventually he left the field under his own power, barely putting any weight on his left leg.

The O-Line shuffled players in and out a little bit over the course of the second quarter, with backups Darrell Simpson, Walter Young Bear and even Jeremy Jones getting a little action, but Wade was back in for the third quarter and played the rest of the game.

