Tulsa falls in AAC softball semifinals 9-4 to top seed Wichita State

Tulsa’s softball season came to an end Friday night in the semifinals of the American Athletic Conference Championship when the No. 1 seed Wichita State Shockers captured a 9-4 victory at the Collins Family Softball Complex.

Wichita State advances to Saturday’s championship game against No. 3 seed UCF. The Knights claimed a 3-2 win over No. 2 seed USF in Friday’s first semifinal game. Game time is 1 p.m.

The Shockers did their damage in the first four innings, scoring three runs in the third for a 4-1 lead and took a seven-run cushion an inning later with five runs in the bottom of the fourth for a 9-2 lead.

Tulsa, the No. 4 seed, opened the scoring in the top half of the first inning with one run when Alexis Perry singled home Haley Morgan. The Shockers loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, but the Hurricane turned a 5-2-3 double play to end the threat.

WSU tied the game at 1-1 with a run in the second inning and had a big third with three runs on four hits for a 4-1 lead. The Shockers put their first two runners on base and scored on two singles and a double before Chenise Delce spelled starter Kassidy Scott to get the final out.