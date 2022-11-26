Tulsa ends season on bright note with 37-30 upset at Houston

The University of Tulsa played an inspired, energetic football game on Saturday night, moving the ball consistently on offense while getting some key second-half stops on defense.

The end result, an impressive 37-30 comeback victory over Houston in the regular-season finale at TDECU Stadium.

With Davis Brin still injured, Braylon Braxton stepped in again at quarterback and had an outstanding performance. He completed 25-of-43 passes for 316 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for a team-high 51 yards and another score. JuanCarlos Santana had six receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a nice way to end a season that started with high aspirations for the Golden Hurricane (5-7, 3-5 AAC) but was sunk by a 1-6 stretch from late September through mid-November, ending any hopes of postseason bowl eligibility.

Winning the last two games was satisfying.

“It felt great, honestly,” Braxton said. “Winning that last game, it almost makes you forget about all the bad things that happened throughout the year, just finishing on a positive note. Of course, we still got to build on the things that happened this year, but finishing that game with the win, that kind of cleared everything from this season.”

In the fourth quarter, with the game tied 27-27, the Tulsa offense had gained just one first down over its previous four possessions and faced a third-and-10 situation. Braxton connected on a 25-yard touchdown pass with Santana to give the Hurricane a 34-27 lead with 8:13 remaining. A 38-yard field goal by Zack Long with 2:51 left pushed the lead to 10.

It was an improbable ending after TU had trailed 14-3 in the first quarter and 24-13 in the second, but two outstanding plays from Braxton turned the game around. First, his 37-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter pulled TU to within 24-20. Then, on the first possession of the third quarter, Braxton launched a 52-yard bomb to Santana for another touchdown two minutes into the second half.

“Just couldn’t be more proud, thankful for this team and how they stick together,” said coach Philip Montgomery. “Resilient, battled and found a way to come out on top tonight. Got down early, fought our way back and found a way to win there late. I’m really proud of them and what they were able to accomplish, especially coming on the road. This is a tough place to play with a very talented team across the field.”

Meanwhile, the TU defense held strong in the second half, allowing just six points on two field goals after halftime.

“It felt good to finally beat Houston; I hadn’t beaten them since I’ve been here. That felt great,” said senior cornerback Tyon Davis, who had an interception and a forced fumble, in addition to five tackles. “We actually did make halftime adjustments and in-game adjustments, which I always love. I’m good at that, I love changing things on the fly like that.”

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune, who entered the game tied for the national lead with 35 touchdown passes this season, completed 26-of-47 passes for 386 yards and two touchdowns. Nathaniel Dell made nine catches for 161 yards and one TD for the Cougars.