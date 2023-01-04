Tulsa drops fourth game in a row to Tulane

Tulsa dropped its fourth game in a row, falling 93-77 at Tulane on Wednesday night in New Orleans.

The Hurricane, which also has lost four consecutive games in the series, moved to 4-10 on the season and 0-3 in the American Athletic Conference.

After trailing by eight at halftime, Tulsa gave up an 8-0 run that pushed the deficit to 59-45 six minutes into the second half. The Green Wave's lead didn't shrink to fewer than nine points the rest of the way.

Bryant Selebangue led the Hurricane with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Sam Griffin and Keyshawn Embery-Simpson each scored 15.

Tulane (9-5, 2-1) received 24 points from Jalen Cook and 20 points from Jaylen Forbes.

Tulsa's next game is Tuesday night against Temple at the Reynolds Center.

TULANE 93, TULSA 77

Tulsa;38;39;—;77

Tulane;46;47;—;93

TULSA (4-10): Selebangue 11-13 0-1 22, Gaston-Chapman 1-4 0-0 2, Griffin 5-14 2-2 15, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Pritchard 1-3 0-2 2, Embery-Simpson 6-12 0-0 15, Betson 4-7 0-0 12, Dalger 2-6 1-2 5, McWright 2-3 0-0 4, Chukwu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-64 3-7 77.

TULANE (9-5): Cross 4-6 4-4 12, Pope 3-3 3-4 9, Cook 7-16 6-6 24, Forbes 7-12 1-1 20, James 2-4 0-0 4, Holloway 3-4 3-4 9, McGee 3-5 0-1 6, Coleman 3-7 0-0 9, Williams 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 17-20 93.

3-Point Goals: Tulsa 10-30 (Betson 4-6, Embery-Simpson 3-7, Griffin 3-10, Gaston-Chapman 0-1, McWright 0-1, Pritchard 0-1, Dalger 0-2, Knight 0-2), Tulane 12-26 (Forbes 5-10, Cook 4-9, Coleman 3-6, Cross 0-1). Rebounds: Tulsa 31 (Selebangue 13), Tulane 26 (James, McGee 5). Assists: Tulsa 23 (Pritchard 7), Tulane 23 (Cook 7). Total Fouls: Tulsa 15, Tulane 10.