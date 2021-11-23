Tulsa DL Jaxon Player eager to face high school teammate Tanner Mordecai on Saturday

“The crazy part is Jaxon is (motivated) like that every week. ... Getting a chance to go against a guy that he’s grown up with and around, I’m sure he is excited about that opportunity.”

The other layer is Player wanting to extend his season — and potentially his college career, if he chooses not to take the extra COVID-19 year for 2022 — by defeating SMU and helping TU reach bowl eligibility.

“We’ll treat SMU like they’re the No. 1 team in the country because we need to win this one,” Player said. “It will be a big game.”

Player has been a consistently elite performer for the Hurricane since his first year on campus. Listed at 6 feet tall, he is low to the ground with an explosive first step and is extremely disruptive despite fighting double teams on every play.

“I think we knew we were getting a really good player when he was coming out of high school,” Montgomery said. “He wasn’t as highly recruited probably as he should have been (because) he didn’t hit all the measurables of other things and didn’t fall into their normal look for a defensive lineman.”