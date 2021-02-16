Tulsa defeats Temple 72-66 to end three-game losing streak

In the second half of its Tuesday night game, the University of Tulsa somewhat returned to form and ended a three-game losing streak.

The Hurricane disposed of Temple 72-66 at the Reynolds Center, moving above .500 in the American Athletic Conference and looking similar to the team that won six in a row before the recent midseason slump.

“I’m proud of our effort,” coach Frank Haith said. “I wanted to see us compete and fight and understand who we are as a basketball team and how we have to play to be successful. I think we got back to playing Tulsa basketball tonight.”

During a crucial stretch that provided separation, Darien Jackson made four consecutive baskets to put his team up 44-33. With the guards attacking the basket and finishing around the rim, the advantage reached 18 with eight minutes left.

Instead of slamming the door on the Owls, Tulsa (10-9, 7-7 AAC) gave up a 12-2 run that included nine unanswered points. After Temple (4-9, 3-9) pulled within six at the two-minute mark, Elijah Joiner hit a significant step-back 3-pointer.