Tulsa Basketball Notebook: Chicago State transfer sold on new coach Eric Konkol, staff

The University of Tulsa men and women’s basketball teams participated in the American Athletic Conference preseason media day presentation on Thursday. Here are some of the TU highlights.

Betson sold on Konkol, staff

Junior Brandon Betson averaged 14.2 points and 2.8 assists per game last year at Chicago State before transferring to Tulsa during the offseason. He said one of the big draws for TU had to do with the relationships he has developed with first-year head coach Eric Konkol and his coaching staff.

“To be honest, it wasn’t even basketball purposes, because the work’s going to take care of itself,” Betson said. “So with Coach Konkol, it was just knowing that I could count on him with anything, just in life. If I need advice, the whole coaching staff really, I talk to all those guys throughout the day. So it’s just helpful being here, because we’re in the gym so much, but sometimes we need to be able to lean on them for something, and that’s what made it really special to come here. That was a big part.”

Betson is one of five newcomers on the Golden Hurricane this year, and Konkol spoke highly of the 6-foot-1 guard from Hercules, California.

“He’s got Division I experience, last year at Chicago State,” Konkol said. “He’s another guy that can play on the ball, off the ball, and make a number of shots from deep, so we’re looking to find combinations.”

TU women look to build on success

The last time we saw the TU women on the court, they were battling hard in what turned out to be a disappointing 97-90 triple overtime loss at Wyoming in the second round of the WNIT on March 20.

That defeat still haunts the returning players, but Tulsa was an overall success in head coach Angie Nelp’s first season at the helm, going 17-11 and making its first postseason appearance since 2015.

“We’re just looking to build on that,” Nelp said. “I think we’re coming back this year, those returners that we have are hungrier than ever, because of the way that last season ended. Super proud of our team last year and the way that we competed, and we’ve really built on that. Going into the summer and our fall workouts, those returners are able to take that experience and have it motivate them to new heights.”

“That triple overtime loss hurt, it hurt a lot, and it still sticks with us to this day,” added fifth-year senior guard Maddie Bittle, a former high school star at Bixby who averaged 10.9 points per game last season. “We just come back, we come in practice every day, a reminder of that to get better, and to help our teammates get better. We’re really excited for this season.

“The end goal is to win the conference championship, but right now, it’s just focusing on the process, not the outcome, getting better every single day.”

For fellow fifth-year senior Maya Mayberry, that defeat was a key reason she returned.

“Honestly, that triple-overtime loss made us more hungry to come back and do it all again next year but with an even better outcome,” said Mayberry, a 5-foot-8 guard who averaged 12.2 points per game last year. “I think that was our, mine and I think for Maddie, our driving force and another reason, to come back for a fifth year.”

Coaches ignoring polls

With vastly different spots in the AAC preseason polls, both TU coaches reacted in similar ways: not paying much attention to them.

The men were picked 10th out of 11 teams in the league. Houston, which advanced to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament and won the AAC title last year, was No. 1, with Memphis second and Tulane third; Tulsa is just ahead of last-place East Carolina.

“I’ve been on the other end of this as well, and the nice thing is that nobody has a crystal ball in life, and there’s so many times and evidence of those types of rankings being incorrect,” Konkol said. “We just try to control what we can control, and that’s our attitude, that’s our effort, our body language, just try to get better every day. So, whether that’s motivation or not, we’re going to use it in both directions for sure.”

At the other end of the spectrum, after last year’s taste of success, the TU women ended up fourth in the preseason poll, the highest spot the Hurricane has landed in the AAC preseason poll since joining the conference in 2014-15. South Florida was first, followed by Houston in second, and SMU third.

As its players talk of aiming for an AAC Championship, how will Tulsa handle the heightened expectations?

“I think no matter what that number is in front your preseason poll, we have high expectations for ourselves already,” Nelp said. “That fourth ranking is a unique honor, because a lot of that is based on work that our team was able to put in and showcase last year and we know we have a lot of work ahead of us to do. We play in such a challenging conference, with great talent, great players and great coaches, and we’re excited for that challenge.”

