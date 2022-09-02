Tulsa at Wyoming: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in Saturday's season opener

Tulsa at Wyoming

War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming

2:30 p.m. Saturday

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 0-0, Wyoming 0-1

Last meeting: Tulsa beat Wyoming 24-21 at home on Sept. 21, 2019

All-time series: tied 3-3

Tulsa World meteorologist Kirsten Lang’s forecast: A quiet day with light winds is on tap Saturday for Laramie. Mostly clear skies with temperatures near 84 degrees for kickoff. By halftime, the temperatures will be around 82 degrees. And by the time the game wraps up we will see clear skies, light winds, and temperatures near 72 degrees.

FOUR DOWNS</&h1>

1. TOP STORYLINE

How will rebuilt offensive line perform?

The Golden Hurricane offense has skill and experience at quarterback (Davis Brin), wide receiver (Keylon Stokes, JuanCarlos Santana) and running back (Steven Anderson, Deneric Prince), but a lot will hinge on how the five first-time starters perform on the offensive line.

Dillon Wade (left tackle), Chester Baah (left guard), Will Farniok (center), Darrell Simpson (right guard) and Kai-Leon Herbert (right tackle) are the likely starters, with Jaden Muskrat a possibility at either right guard or tackle, and how well they mesh with each other and with the rest of the offense will be crucial to TU’s offensive success.

2. KEY MATCHUP

TU secondary vs. Wyoming passing game

Last week in its opening 38-6 loss to Illinois, Wyoming struggled to consistently pass the ball, as quarterback Andrew Peasley completed just 5-of-20 passes for 30 yards and an interception. Can the Tulsa defense, especially its secondary, force the Cowboys into a repeat performance?

Led by safeties Kendarin Ray, L.J. Wallace and Bryson Powers, along with cornerback Tyon Davis, the Golden Hurricane has a lot of experience and skill in the secondary to help cover the Wyoming receivers, which will hopefully induce Peasley into making mistakes again.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

QB Davis Brin

After an up-and-down first season as a starter, when he threw for 3,269 yards, completing 59.4% of his passes with 18 touchdowns and a nation-leading 16 interceptions, Brin just might be the key to Tulsa’s fortunes in 2022.

Brin appears to have taken significant steps forward in his development. But with an inexperienced, rebuilt offensive line, will that translate into a better performance on the field? At the very least, reducing the number of turnovers, and a little more success in the red zone, will help immensely.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From Guerin Emig: TU was favored in this one before Wyoming was belted at Illinois last week, 38-6. The Cowboys ran the ball OK but completed 5-of-20 passes. This is a terrific opportunity for first-time defensive coordinator Luke Olson and for quarterback Davis Brin, seeking game-to-game consistency that eluded him last year.

TU 32, Wyoming 17