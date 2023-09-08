Although Kevin Wilson is in his first season as Tulsa's head coach, he inherits plenty of players from recent Hurricane teams that often played to the level of the competition — this week that would be a good thing against eighth-ranked Washington. Last year, Tulsa lost only 35-27 at 16th-ranked Mississippi. Tulsa probably won't come that close to upsetting the Huskies, but should keep it respectable, losing 49-20.
Tulsa at Washington: Who wins and why?
- Barry Lewis
