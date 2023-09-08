Tulsa at No. 8 Washington

Husky Stadium, Seattle

4 p.m. Saturday

Need to know info

TV: PAC 12 Network

Radio: Big Country 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 1-0, Washington 1-0

All-time series: First meeting

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Seattle on Saturday afternoon will be pleasant. Temperatures will be mild with mostly clear skies and light winds. Kickoff: 74°; Halftime: 75°; End: 73°.

TULSA (1-0)

Date;Opponent;Result

Aug. 31;Ark.-PB;W, 42-7

Sept. 9;at Washington;4 p.m.

Sept. 16;Oklahoma;2:30 p.m.

Sept. 23;at N. Illinois;TBA

Sept. 28;Temple;6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7;at Fla. Atlantic;TBA

Oct. 19;Rice;6 p.m.

Oct. 28;at SMU;TBA

Nov. 4;Charlotte;TBA

Nov. 11;at Tulane;TBA

Nov. 18;North Texas;TBA

Nov. 25;at E. Carolina;TBA

1. TOP STORYLINE

Tulsa is playing a top-10 team

Washington is currently ranked No. 8 and is starting the season as the second-highest team in the Pac-12 conference. This game is an opportunity for TU to assess its skills against a major competitor and provides a platform for standout players from the TU team to shine on the national stage.

2. KEY MATCHUP

Washington’s quarterback vs. Tulsa’s defense

Washington’s starting quarterback, Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr., was ranked the second-best quarterback in the nation by ESPN and threw for 450 yards in season opener against Boise State. Penix will test the TU defense as the Hurricane attempts to shut him down.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Ben Kopenski

In last week's game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Kapenski tied for the Tulsa lead with 10 tackles and had a team-high two sacks. Despite this being his first season with TU, the former Oklahoma State defensive end is a major asset. The Hurricane needs Kopenski and Owen Ostroski to bring consistent pressure on Penix.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From college sports editor Barry Lewis: Although Kevin Wilson is in his first season as Tulsa's head coach, he inherits plenty of players from recent Hurricane teams that often played to the level of the competition -- this week that would be a good thing against the eighth-ranked Huskies. Last year, Tulsa lost only 35-27 at 16th-ranked Mississippi. Tulsa probably won't come that close to an upset, but should keep it respectable, losing 49-20.