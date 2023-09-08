Tulsa at No. 8 Washington
Husky Stadium, Seattle
4 p.m. Saturday
Need to know info
TV: PAC 12 Network
Radio: Big Country 99.5 FM
Records: Tulsa 1-0, Washington 1-0
All-time series: First meeting
Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Seattle on Saturday afternoon will be pleasant. Temperatures will be mild with mostly clear skies and light winds. Kickoff: 74°; Halftime: 75°; End: 73°.
TULSA (1-0)
Date;Opponent;Result
Aug. 31;Ark.-PB;W, 42-7
Sept. 9;at Washington;4 p.m.
Sept. 16;Oklahoma;2:30 p.m.
Sept. 23;at N. Illinois;TBA
Sept. 28;Temple;6:30 p.m.
Oct. 7;at Fla. Atlantic;TBA
Oct. 19;Rice;6 p.m.
Oct. 28;at SMU;TBA
Nov. 4;Charlotte;TBA
Nov. 11;at Tulane;TBA
Nov. 18;North Texas;TBA
Nov. 25;at E. Carolina;TBA
1. TOP STORYLINE
Tulsa is playing a top-10 team
Washington is currently ranked No. 8 and is starting the season as the second-highest team in the Pac-12 conference. This game is an opportunity for TU to assess its skills against a major competitor and provides a platform for standout players from the TU team to shine on the national stage.
2. KEY MATCHUP
Washington’s quarterback vs. Tulsa’s defense
Washington’s starting quarterback, Heisman Trophy candidate Michael Penix Jr., was ranked the second-best quarterback in the nation by ESPN and threw for 450 yards in season opener against Boise State. Penix will test the TU defense as the Hurricane attempts to shut him down.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Ben Kopenski
In last week's game against Arkansas Pine-Bluff, Kapenski tied for the Tulsa lead with 10 tackles and had a team-high two sacks. Despite this being his first season with TU, the former Oklahoma State defensive end is a major asset. The Hurricane needs Kopenski and Owen Ostroski to bring consistent pressure on Penix.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY
From college sports editor Barry Lewis: Although Kevin Wilson is in his first season as Tulsa's head coach, he inherits plenty of players from recent Hurricane teams that often played to the level of the competition -- this week that would be a good thing against the eighth-ranked Huskies. Last year, Tulsa lost only 35-27 at 16th-ranked Mississippi. Tulsa probably won't come that close to an upset, but should keep it respectable, losing 49-20.