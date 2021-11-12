 Skip to main content
Tulsa at Tulane: Storyline, matchup and player to watch
Nov. 9, 2021 video. Tulsa Golden Hurricane coach talks about facing Tulane on the road. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

Tulsa at Tulane

3 p.m. Saturday, Yulman Stadium, New Orleans

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn/Varsity Network

Records: Tulsa 3-6, 2-3 AAC; Tulane 1-8, 0-5

Last meeting: On Nov. 19, 2020, Tulsa defeated Tulane 30-24 in double overtime in Tulsa.

All-time series: Tulsa leads 12-5

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Breezy, kickoff temperature 60°

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Return to the Big Easy

Tulsa hasn't won at Tulane since coach Philip Montgomery's first season, a dramatic victory that sent the Hurricane to bowl eligibility in the regular-season finale. In 2017, the Green Wave prevailed 62-28 in one of the most lopsided defeats in the Montgomery era. Games played in Tulsa typically go in the Hurricane's favor, including the wild 2020 meeting in which No. 3 quarterback Davis Brin orchestrated a double-overtime win that ended with a pick-six by TU All-American Zaven Collins.

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Davis Brin vs. Tulane's pass defense

Brin, who has surpassed 2,000 passing yards on the season, goes up against a defense that ranks 122nd nationally in passing yards allowed, 114th in red-zone defense and 126th in scoring defense. With Keylon Stokes likely done for the year because of injury, Brin's top targets have been Josh Johnson and JuanCarlos Santana, who have combined for close to 1,200 yards.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Justin Wright

Wright, a linebacker, has come on strong of late, totaling 35 tackles including 4.5 for lost yardage and 3.5 sacks in the last four games. He also has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble, and he ranks third on the team in tackles (51) despite missing the season opener.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Tulane is 1-8 but has played UCF and Cincinnati competitively over the past two weeks. TU has played poorly against subpar opponents all season and will take any win it can get here.

TU 41, Tulane 28

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

