Tulsa at Tulane: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Davis Brin vs. Tulane's pass defense

Brin, who has surpassed 2,000 passing yards on the season, goes up against a defense that ranks 122nd nationally in passing yards allowed, 114th in red-zone defense and 126th in scoring defense. With Keylon Stokes likely done for the year because of injury, Brin's top targets have been Josh Johnson and JuanCarlos Santana, who have combined for close to 1,200 yards.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Justin Wright

Wright, a linebacker, has come on strong of late, totaling 35 tackles including 4.5 for lost yardage and 3.5 sacks in the last four games. He also has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble, and he ranks third on the team in tackles (51) despite missing the season opener.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Tulane is 1-8 but has played UCF and Cincinnati competitively over the past two weeks. TU has played poorly against subpar opponents all season and will take any win it can get here.

TU 41, Tulane 28

