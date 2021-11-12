 Skip to main content
Tulsa at Tulane: Hurricane needs to win out for bowl eligibility
Tulsa at Tulane: Hurricane needs to win out for bowl eligibility

  • Updated
Tulane at Tulsa

Tulsa's Jaxon Player (right), in action against Tulane last season at Chapman Stadium, says the Hurricane won't take the one-win Green Wave lightly Saturday in New Orleans.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World file

Nov. 9, 2021 video. Tulsa Golden Hurricane coach talks about facing Tulane on the road. Video courtesy/TU Athletics

Time is running out on the University of Tulsa football season.

A disappointing year marred by close losses has three games remaining, and the Hurricane must win all three to become bowl-eligible.

“That’s what you work for every year,” center Gerard Wheeler said. “That’s our goal.

“We didn’t come out with the win last week, but this is momentum that we need to carry into these last three games. They’re all winnable, but at the same time we’ve got to respect our opponent.”

First up on the schedule is a Saturday visit to New Orleans to face Tulane, a one-win team that gave Oklahoma a scare in the season opener but has struggled to gain traction, dropping seven games in a row.

“It’s college football,” TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player said. “You can’t base (an opinion of) anybody off their record. Everybody shows up on Saturday. They’re a very physical team, so we expect them to give us a good game.”

Finishing has been a struggle, both in terms of drives and games. Last week’s 28-20 loss at Cincinnati was another example, with the Hurricane having two sets of downs to punch in a touchdown and coming up short.

“We had opportunities; we needed to seize on some of those,” coach Philip Montgomery said. “It comes down to a game of inches one way or another. … If we continue to play at that type of level, good things are going to happen as we finish up the season.”

Rather than be discouraged by that outcome and by closer-than-expected performances on the road against ranked Ohio State and Oklahoma State teams, TU is clinging to the positives heading into the final weeks of the year.

“This just shows us that we have the potential to be a great team,” Player said. “We just have to capitalize and we’ve got to finish plays and leave it all out there. For the next three games, we need to go out there and win.”

The Hurricane, which has remaining games against Temple on Nov. 20 and at SMU on Nov. 27, also has lost by single possessions to UC Davis and Navy. The only loss by a significant margin has been the 45-10 defeat against Houston last month.

“I’m encouraged by the way that our guys continue to work,” Montgomery said. “Our guys continue to grind and give ourselves opportunities in big ballgames. … This one is going to be another one just like that. Our guys really played at great levels throughout. And now it’s just about getting over the top of it.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Tulsa at Tulane

3 p.m. Saturday

ESPNU, KXBL-99.5

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

