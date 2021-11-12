Tulsa at Tulane: Hurricane needs to win out for bowl eligibility

Time is running out on the University of Tulsa football season.

A disappointing year marred by close losses has three games remaining, and the Hurricane must win all three to become bowl-eligible.

“That’s what you work for every year,” center Gerard Wheeler said. “That’s our goal.

“We didn’t come out with the win last week, but this is momentum that we need to carry into these last three games. They’re all winnable, but at the same time we’ve got to respect our opponent.”

First up on the schedule is a Saturday visit to New Orleans to face Tulane, a one-win team that gave Oklahoma a scare in the season opener but has struggled to gain traction, dropping seven games in a row.

“It’s college football,” TU defensive lineman Jaxon Player said. “You can’t base (an opinion of) anybody off their record. Everybody shows up on Saturday. They’re a very physical team, so we expect them to give us a good game.”

Finishing has been a struggle, both in terms of drives and games. Last week’s 28-20 loss at Cincinnati was another example, with the Hurricane having two sets of downs to punch in a touchdown and coming up short.