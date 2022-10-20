Tulsa at Temple: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch in the Golden Hurricane's Week 8 matchup

Tulsa at Temple

Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pa.

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: 99.5 FM

Records: Tulsa 2-4, 0-2 AAC; Navy 2-4, 0-2

Last Meeting: Nov. 20, 2021 (Tulsa 44, Temple 10)

All-time series: Tied 3-3

Weather forecast for Philadelphia, Pa. from meteorologist Kirsten Lang:

1. Top Storyline

Can Tulsa bounce back from a sub-par performance in the last game?

After its defense got sliced up for 455 yards and five touchdowns rushing in a disappointing 53-21 loss at Navy in their last game on Oct. 8, how will Tulsa bounce back? Following a bye week that allowed some injured players to get healthier and the team to kind of recharge after going full-bore since the beginning of August, how will the defense react? Can they get back to playing the pretty good brand of run defense they did in the previous contests?

And offensively, will we see a more mobile Davis Brin? A better running game, which picked up just 25 yards on 18 rushes against Navy, is also a must.

After losing two close games to tough opponents that are now ranked in the Top 25 (Ole Miss at No. 7 and Cincinnati No. 21), the lopsided defeat against a supposedly lesser opponent was a little demoralizing for the Golden Hurricane fanbase. A win over a 2-4 Temple club that lost 70-13 last week to UCF would go a long way to soothing that lingering pain.

2. Key Matchup

Davis Brin and TU offense vs. Temple defense

He said he was feeling a lot better after resting and receiving treatment during the bye week, so a healthier starting quarterback will be a big boost for Tulsa. The big question is, will Brin be better protected in front of a healthier offensive line, which surrendered 11 sacks in the previous contest against Cincinnati (a 31-21 loss) and two more against Navy, not to mention numerous other times when Brin was hit while he was throwing?

Temple’s defense ranks tied for seventh in the nation in sacks, averaging 3.5 per game (21 total), led by linebacker Layton Jordan, who has 4.5 sacks on the year, second-most in the AAC. The Owls, who have allowed an average of 196.3 passing yards per game, are also sixth in the country in tackles for loss (8.3 per game – 50 overall).

3. Player to Watch

RB Deneric Prince

With most of the attention of the Temple defense focused on Brin and wide receiver Keylon Stokes and the TU passing game, the opportunity for the Tulsa running game to establish itself is there. In fact, striking some offensive balance is an important component to passing success, because the defense can’t just put all of its emphasis on stopping the aerial game.

And because Prince has taken over as the primary running back since his return to the lineup the last two games, his performance will be an important barometer for how well the Golden Hurricane plays offensively. After picking up 71 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries in his season debut in the 31-21 loss to Cincinnati on Oct. 1, Prince had a difficult day last time out against Navy, rushing just four times for negative-5 yards.

His ability to bounce back in this one, along with fellow RB Steven Anderson (who had just seven yards on five rushes against Navy), would be a big boost to the Tulsa offense.

4. Who Wins and Why?

Temple has sustained little or no offense all year. That should help heal a TU defense still smarting from Navy's option onslaught last week. Keylon Stokes breaks Howard Twilley's school receiving yardage record in dominant style as the Hurricane rolls.

TU 42, Temple 14

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World