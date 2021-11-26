Tulsa at SMU: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Tulsa at SMU

Need-to-know info

FOUR DOWNS

Back-and-forth series

In a rivalry defined by close games, neither team has prevailed by more than 10 points since 2011, and back-to-back victories have been rare. TU won last season, and its two most recent losses against SMU have been in overtime. This time around, the Mustangs are the slight favorite at home despite their head coach seemingly being on his way out the door and a potential replacement (Rhett Lashlee) reportedly already targeted.