Tulsa at SMU: Storyline, matchup and player to watch
Tulsa at SMU: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

  • Updated
Tulsa at SMU

3 p.m. Saturday, Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com/Varsity Network

Records: TU 5-6, 4-3 AAC; SMU 8-3, 4-3

Last meeting: On Nov. 14, 2020, the Hurricane defeated SMU 28-24 in Tulsa.

All-time series: SMU leads 15-12

Weather forecast: Rain, 50° at kickoff 

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Back-and-forth series

In a rivalry defined by close games, neither team has prevailed by more than 10 points since 2011, and back-to-back victories have been rare. TU won last season, and its two most recent losses against SMU have been in overtime. This time around, the Mustangs are the slight favorite at home despite their head coach seemingly being on his way out the door and a potential replacement (Rhett Lashlee) reportedly already targeted.

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Tanner Mordecai vs. TU's defense

Mordecai, who transferred to SMU from Oklahoma, is tied for second nationally with 38 passing touchdowns. The Hurricane defense has held its last two opponents to a 10.7% conversion rate on third downs while forcing 11 three-and-outs on 25 possessions.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Shamari Brooks

In what could be his final game in a TU uniform, Brooks needs 100 yards to tie Tarrion Adams (3,651) for the second-most rushing yards in program history. Brooks has 16 100-yard outings in his career including four this season, and he also has scored 29 career touchdowns.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: SMU might be 8-3, but the Mustangs feel like they are headed in a weird direction having just been blown out by Cincinnati and about to lose coach Sonny Dykes. TU is 5-6 but just won in a blowout and has a coach who recently signed an extension.

Stable Hurricane 34, Unstable Mustangs 30

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

