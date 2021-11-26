 Skip to main content
Tulsa at SMU: Hurricane seeking bowl eligibility in last game
Tulsa at SMU: Hurricane seeking bowl eligibility in last game

Tulsa junior quarterback Davis Brin launches a pass down the field against Temple Nov. 20 at Chapman Stadium. Brin says the team wants to win Saturday at SMU to secure a bowl game for the Hurricane's seniors.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

After a rough start to the season, the University of Tulsa is playing for something significant in the final week.

With a victory Saturday at SMU, the Hurricane will reach bowl eligibility despite dropping four of its first five games.

“This is what we’ve worked hard to get to,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “Our guys have kept their heads down, kept grinding, kept working and put themselves in a position to have a chance to be (bowl eligible).”

When TU opened with a stunning loss to FCS team UC Davis that happened in part because of suspensions stemming from last year’s bowl brawl, expectations for a winning season immediately went out the door.

Closer-than-anticipated defeats at Oklahoma State and Ohio State followed, but the Hurricane didn’t gain traction until after a thumping by Houston. Since then, the team has generated four wins including two in a row heading into this week’s game.

“I think (resiliency) has been a signature mark in our program from the time I've been here,” Montgomery said. “This group, they’ve done a really good job of coming together, staying together amidst some tough things that have gone on throughout.

“We’ve had a lot of obstacles in our way from the start of the season until now, but guys have just continued to work.”

With four losses by single digits including the 28-20 loss at then-No. 2 Cincinnati, the Hurricane could have picked up its sixth win long before the last week of the regular season. Instead, it’s looking to extend the year and the careers of its seniors.

“Every game is motivation, but we definitely need to go win this one,” quarterback Davis Brin said. “I feel like we deserve it. We've played a hard (schedule) and especially for these seniors, we want to give them another game. We’re going to give it all we've got.”

While the outcomes have been unpredictable, putting up a fight is the one thing that hasn’t been. TU typically thrives in underdog roles, and SMU is a slight favorite at home Saturday.

“Our guys are going to play extremely hard every week,” Montgomery said. “We get 60 minutes to play this game. We’re going to play every second of it.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Tulsa at SMU

3 p.m. Saturday

ESPN2; KXBL-99.5

Tags

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

