Tulsa at SMU: Hurricane seeking bowl eligibility in last game

After a rough start to the season, the University of Tulsa is playing for something significant in the final week.

With a victory Saturday at SMU, the Hurricane will reach bowl eligibility despite dropping four of its first five games.

“This is what we’ve worked hard to get to,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “Our guys have kept their heads down, kept grinding, kept working and put themselves in a position to have a chance to be (bowl eligible).”

When TU opened with a stunning loss to FCS team UC Davis that happened in part because of suspensions stemming from last year’s bowl brawl, expectations for a winning season immediately went out the door.

Closer-than-anticipated defeats at Oklahoma State and Ohio State followed, but the Hurricane didn’t gain traction until after a thumping by Houston. Since then, the team has generated four wins including two in a row heading into this week’s game.

“I think (resiliency) has been a signature mark in our program from the time I've been here,” Montgomery said. “This group, they’ve done a really good job of coming together, staying together amidst some tough things that have gone on throughout.