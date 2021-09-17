Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

The Buckeyes have surpassed 1,100 yards through two games, split almost evenly between rushing and passing. TU's defense is getting close to full strength but will be down safety Kendarin Ray for the first half after a targeting penalty against Oklahoma State, and the new cornerbacks are still settling into their roles. If Ohio State catches rhythm through the air, it might be a long day for the Hurricane.

3. Player to watch

Deneric Prince

While emerging as a featured offensive weapon in the season's early going, Prince has shown big-play capability on the ground and also has been catching passes out of the backfield with ease. If Ohio State's defense is at all vulnerable, Prince could have the potential to make it pay.

4. Who wins and why

It's TU's first trip to The Horseshoe since losing 48-3 in 2016. This Ohio State team isn't as good as that one, but then this TU team isn't as good either. The Hurricane should get in the end zone at least.

Ohio State 41, TU 18

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

