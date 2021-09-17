 Skip to main content
Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Tulsa at No. 9 Ohio State

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com

Last meeting: Ohio State defeated Tulsa 48-3 on Sept. 10, 2016.

All-time series: Ohio State leads 1-0

FOX 23 James Aydelott's forecast: Partly Sunny, 84°

FOUR DOWNS

1. Top storyline

Facing another big challenge

The Hurricane follows a hard-fought loss at Oklahoma State last week with a back-to-back meeting with a Power Five opponent, a visit to one of the bluebloods in college football, in an attempt to avoid an 0-3 start. Ohio State also is coming off a defeat, having stumbled against Oregon in the previous game and appearing a little shaky on defense. Relatedly, Buckeye safety Josh Proctor, an Owasso native, is out for the year with a leg injury that occurred in that game.

2. Key matchup

Ohio State's offense vs. TU's secondary

The Buckeyes have surpassed 1,100 yards through two games, split almost evenly between rushing and passing. TU's defense is getting close to full strength but will be down safety Kendarin Ray for the first half after a targeting penalty against Oklahoma State, and the new cornerbacks are still settling into their roles. If Ohio State catches rhythm through the air, it might be a long day for the Hurricane.

3. Player to watch

Deneric Prince

While emerging as a featured offensive weapon in the season's early going, Prince has shown big-play capability on the ground and also has been catching passes out of the backfield with ease. If Ohio State's defense is at all vulnerable, Prince could have the potential to make it pay.

4. Who wins and why

It's TU's first trip to The Horseshoe since losing 48-3 in 2016. This Ohio State team isn't as good as that one, but then this TU team isn't as good either. The Hurricane should get in the end zone at least.

Ohio State 41, TU 18

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

