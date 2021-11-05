Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Davis Brin vs. the Bearcat secondary

Brin, who leads the nation with 11 interceptions, goes up against perhaps the best secondary in college football. Cincinnati ranks first in pass efficiency defense and opponent completion percentage and second in scoring defense, interceptions, touchdowns allowed and red-zone defense. Cornerback Sauce Gardner has allowed 10 completions this season and has never given up a touchdown in his career.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Jaxon Player

Matching up against the soft spot on the interior of the Bearcats' offensive line, Player could be in prime position to be disruptive Saturday. He has two dozen tackles for lost yardage in his career including 7.5 this season.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Cincinnati is due to play really well. The Bearcats should be motivated by their playoff ranking snub and by ESPN College GameDay's presence. TU is up against it here, but then weren't the Hurricane up against it at Oklahoma State and Ohio State before making those September games four-quarter fights?

Cincy 37, TU 28

