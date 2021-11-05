Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KXBL-99.5
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com/Varsity Network
Records: Tulsa 3-5, 2-2 AAC; Cincinnati 8-0, 4-0
Last meeting: On Dec. 19, 2020, the Bearcats defeated Tulsa 27-24 in Cincinnati.
All-time series: Tulsa leads 17-16-2
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny 58°
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Another visit to Cincinnati
For a third year in a row, the Hurricane plays in the Queen City. The 2020 regular-season meeting in Tulsa was postponed from October and ultimately canceled because of the Bearcats' COVID-19 situation, and the American Athletic Conference gave hosting rights to Cincinnati by virtue of having the higher ranking. After falling behind by two touchdowns, TU rallied to tie the game with four minutes left before the Bearcats won on a walk-off field goal.
2. KEY MATCHUP
QB Davis Brin vs. the Bearcat secondary
Brin, who leads the nation with 11 interceptions, goes up against perhaps the best secondary in college football. Cincinnati ranks first in pass efficiency defense and opponent completion percentage and second in scoring defense, interceptions, touchdowns allowed and red-zone defense. Cornerback Sauce Gardner has allowed 10 completions this season and has never given up a touchdown in his career.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Jaxon Player
Matching up against the soft spot on the interior of the Bearcats' offensive line, Player could be in prime position to be disruptive Saturday. He has two dozen tackles for lost yardage in his career including 7.5 this season.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY?
From Guerin Emig: Cincinnati is due to play really well. The Bearcats should be motivated by their playoff ranking snub and by ESPN College GameDay's presence. TU is up against it here, but then weren't the Hurricane up against it at Oklahoma State and Ohio State before making those September games four-quarter fights?
Cincy 37, TU 28