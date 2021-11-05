 Skip to main content
Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

  • Updated
Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KXBL-99.5

Online/streaming: TuneIn.com/Varsity Network

Records: Tulsa 3-5, 2-2 AAC; Cincinnati 8-0, 4-0

Last meeting: On Dec. 19, 2020, the Bearcats defeated Tulsa 27-24 in Cincinnati.

All-time series: Tulsa leads 17-16-2

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Sunny 58°

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Another visit to Cincinnati

For a third year in a row, the Hurricane plays in the Queen City. The 2020 regular-season meeting in Tulsa was postponed from October and ultimately canceled because of the Bearcats' COVID-19 situation, and the American Athletic Conference gave hosting rights to Cincinnati by virtue of having the higher ranking. After falling behind by two touchdowns, TU rallied to tie the game with four minutes left before the Bearcats won on a walk-off field goal.

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Davis Brin vs. the Bearcat secondary

Brin, who leads the nation with 11 interceptions, goes up against perhaps the best secondary in college football. Cincinnati ranks first in pass efficiency defense and opponent completion percentage and second in scoring defense, interceptions, touchdowns allowed and red-zone defense. Cornerback Sauce Gardner has allowed 10 completions this season and has never given up a touchdown in his career.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Jaxon Player

Matching up against the soft spot on the interior of the Bearcats' offensive line, Player could be in prime position to be disruptive Saturday. He has two dozen tackles for lost yardage in his career including 7.5 this season.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?

From Guerin Emig: Cincinnati is due to play really well. The Bearcats should be motivated by their playoff ranking snub and by ESPN College GameDay's presence. TU is up against it here, but then weren't the Hurricane up against it at Oklahoma State and Ohio State before making those September games four-quarter fights?

Cincy 37, TU 28

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

