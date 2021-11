Tulsa at No. 2 Cincinnati: Hurricane again in familiar underdog role

For much of Saturday, Cincinnati’s second-ranked football team will be on full display across the country.

ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” program will originate from the Cincinnati campus on Saturday morning to showcase the undefeated Bearcats and state their case for College Football Playoff inclusion, and the game against the University of Tulsa will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

While Cincinnati will have to deal with the pressure that comes with extra attention, the Hurricane is along for the ride, again playing the familiar role of underdog that the team seems to embrace.

“I just know our guys are going to be motivated,” TU coach Philip Montgomery said. “I think our guys look at it as Cincinnati may be ranked and all of those things and understand how good of a football team they are and give them respect from that standpoint, but also understand that we feel like we have a team that can go out there and compete and present problems for them.

“It’s about going out there and doing that for 60 minutes.”

Putting together a complete performance has been a struggle for the Hurricane, which played well in closer-than-expected losses at Ohio State and Oklahoma State —two teams ranked among the top 11 nationally.