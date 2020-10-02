Tulsa at No. 11 UCF: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

Knights QB Dillon Gabriel has been impressive, throwing for at least 400 yards in each of the first two games and completing 18 consecutive passes last week. TU has a pair of potential NFL cornerbacks, Akayleb Evans and Allie Green IV, who will look to contain UCF's air attack.

Player to watch

Zach Smith

In the opener, TU's senior quarterback was not on his "A" game, having missed two weeks of practice while in quarantine. With enough time to get back in rhythm ahead of Saturday's game, Smith has potential to ignite the weapon-loaded Hurricane offense.

Who wins and why?

From Guerin Emig: TU upset UCF last year with rousing efforts on both sides of the ball, particularly in the second half. It's going to take a similarly balanced effort Saturday night. That puts pressure on Zach Smith and a TU offense that must be much better than it was in the season opener at Oklahoma State. Not sure if they're up to that task in just their second game of the year.

UCF 31, TU 20

Kelly Hines 918-581-8452 kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @KellyHinesTW

