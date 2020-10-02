Tulsa at No. 11 UCF: Hurricane has another road game against a top-15 opponent

For the second game in a row, the University of Tulsa will face the No. 11 team in the country.

After battling Oklahoma State in a 16-7 defeat two weeks ago in Stillwater, the Hurricane visits UCF on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference opener.

If the 2020 season had gone as planned, this would be the fifth game for TU instead of the second and the team would be better equipped to compete in league play.

“You want to have more games under your belt to prepare yourself for these top-flight type opponents in front of you,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “You’ve got to be able to really operate at a high level.

“You can’t go in there and misfire. You can’t go in there and have self-inflicted penalties, and those things come with reps and being involved in competition.”

In the OSU game, the Hurricane was anything but error-free, committing 15 penalties and making a variety of head-scratching decisions that potentially affected the outcome. UCF was even worse last week against East Carolina, setting an undesirable record with 19 penalties.