Tulsa at No. 11 UCF: Hurricane has another road game against a top-15 opponent

For the second game in a row, the University of Tulsa will face the No. 11 team in the country.
After battling Oklahoma State in a 16-7 defeat two weeks ago in Stillwater, the Hurricane visits UCF on Saturday night in the American Athletic Conference opener.
If the 2020 season had gone as planned, this would be the fifth game for TU instead of the second and the team would be better equipped to compete in league play.
“You want to have more games under your belt to prepare yourself for these top-flight type opponents in front of you,” Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery said. “You’ve got to be able to really operate at a high level.
“You can’t go in there and misfire. You can’t go in there and have self-inflicted penalties, and those things come with reps and being involved in competition.”
In the OSU game, the Hurricane was anything but error-free, committing 15 penalties and making a variety of head-scratching decisions that potentially affected the outcome. UCF was even worse last week against East Carolina, setting an undesirable record with 19 penalties.
“Those are things that we can control,” UCF coach Josh Heupel said. “It takes no talent to do those things. It takes discipline and we will fully be capable of doing that on Saturday.”
The disjointed nature of the season has been an obstacle for every team, especially for ones that haven’t been on the field much because of cancellations. TU has eight games slated for October and November, all against American Athletic Conference opponents.
“To get in game shape, you need to play games,” Montgomery said. “We know we need that game experience to continue to develop. Obviously, our conference is extremely difficult, as it has been over the last several years.”
The first game showed progression needed for the Hurricane offense, which struggled to gain traction after a recent two-week quarantine for quarterback Zach Smith. TU was 0-of-12 on third downs and produced a modest 277 yards.
“Chemistry is huge between a wide receiver and a quarterback,” running back Corey Taylor II said. “I think having (Smith) back (in practice) will help with that.”
The defense, on the other hand, was exceptional for the majority, recording six sacks against one of the top offenses in college football.
“As a defense, I feel like we’re pretty good at flipping that switch and getting after it,” linebacker Zaven Collins said. “We have a lot of good energy on our team, as you can tell.”
UCF has produced 100 points and 646 yards through two games. TU, which has prevailed in three consecutive meetings, boasts a disruptive defense.
“They’ve got really good personnel on the defensive side of the football,” Heupel said. “They play hard and they play with great technique. They understand their scheme extremely well and you have to earn it against them.”
Kelly Hines
918-581-8452
Twitter: @KellyHinesTW
