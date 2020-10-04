Tulsa at No. 11 UCF: Everything you need to know about TU's win in four downs

First down: Story of the game
TU delivers road upset
For the first time since 1976, the Hurricane defeated a ranked opponent on the road. UCF entered ranked No. 11 nationally and led 16-0 in the first quarter before TU awakened.
TU has had the Knights' number, winning four meetings in a row and nine of the 12 games in the series.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Defense comes up big
UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel still threw for 330 yards, but it took 51 passes for him to get there. The Hurricane limited his damage to one touchdown pass, and he also had an interception.
Game MVP
TU linebacker Zaven Collins
Collins recorded 10 tackles including 3.5 for lost yardage, two pass breakups, an interception and a quarterback hurry.
What's next
Another week without a game
Despite having played only two games, TU encounters an open date next week. After that is the long-awaited home opener against No. 15 Cincinnati, which moved to 3-0 with a 28-7 win against USF on Saturday.
