 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tulsa at No. 11 UCF: Everything you need to know about TU's win in four downs

Tulsa at No. 11 UCF: Everything you need to know about TU's win in four downs

{{featured_button_text}}

First down: Story of the game

TU delivers road upset

For the first time since 1976, the Hurricane defeated a ranked opponent on the road. UCF entered ranked No. 11 nationally and led 16-0 in the first quarter before TU awakened.

TU has had the Knights' number, winning four meetings in a row and nine of the 12 games in the series.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Defense comes up big

UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel still threw for 330 yards, but it took 51 passes for him to get there. The Hurricane limited his damage to one touchdown pass, and he also had an interception.

Game MVP

TU linebacker Zaven Collins

Collins recorded 10 tackles including 3.5 for lost yardage, two pass breakups, an interception and a quarterback hurry.

What's next

Another week without a game

Despite having played only two games, TU encounters an open date next week. After that is the long-awaited home opener against No. 15 Cincinnati, which moved to 3-0 with a 28-7 win against USF on Saturday.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I cover college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend her spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News